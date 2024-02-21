Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Limited Run Games and Konami are adding another game to the retro specialists' Carbon Engine rereleases. This time, it's the GBA platformer Ninja Five-O (or Ninja Cop, as it's known in Europe) from Hudson Soft. And yep, it's coming to Switch later this year.

The game was announced at IGN FanFest 2024 and joins Felix the Cat and Rocket Knight Adventures as part of Konami's slate of LRG rereleases. Originally released on the GBA in 2003, Ninja Five-O was critically acclaimed back in the day, praised for its excellent platforming and level design. However, the game had a pretty low print run, and if you're a retro games collector, then you probably know that copies sell for over $300 fairly regularly as a result. Thank goodness for this rerelease then, right?

Both physical and digital versions will be available — the former from Limited Run Games itself. Otherwise, we know very little else about the game. Take it from our retro review, though, this is a must-have platformer from the GBA years: