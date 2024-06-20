Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Update [Thu 20th Jun, 2024 18:55 BST]:

Surprise! We're right before the start of Limited Run Games' 2024 Showcase, but Ubisoft accidentally let the news of Beyond Good & Evil's return slip early.

That's right, the 20th Anniversary Edition is coming to all consoles — which also includes Switch — on 25th June 2024. Ubisoft has since deleted the tweet, but not before it's done the rounds basically everywhere (thanks Wario64). The publisher has uploaded the trailer now, though.

Original article [Wed 19th Jun, 2024 16:30 BST]:

Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition was teased at the end of 2023 by Ubisoft — but not before accidentally releasing for a brief time on Xbox — but Jade and company have been pretty quiet since then. But, later this week, we'll be getting an update regarding this rerelease of the GameCube era cult classic (thanks to our friends at Push Square!).

The official Beyond Good & Evil 2 (remember that game...?) Twitter account announced that we'll be getting some news about the Anniversary Edition during the Limited Run Games showcase this Thursday, 20th June, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST.

Beyond that, we also a little "tease" for what to expect. Thanks Uncle Pey'j, who is Jade's (the main protagonist) adoptive uncle and constant companion.



See you at the Limited Run Games Showcase on June 20th at 2pm EST for more news about Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition!

Another aspect that suggests a release is looming is that Beyond Good & Evil HD has actually been delisted from Xbox and Steam. We could well be getting a release date, then. Stay tuned!

Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition was originally rated for the Switch back in August 2023, but we've heard nothing officially about platforms. We have been expecting some news on the game, however, as last week, trophies popped up on PlayStation last week.

We actually expected this to pop up in the Nintendo Direct yesterday, but nada. Ubisoft also could've shown this off during its SGF 'Forward' showcase. Oh well. We'll take the Limited Run Games showcase.