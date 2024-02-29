It’s now been nearly seven years (yes, really) since the release of Sonic Mania, which indisputably marked a high point for Sega’s troubled blue mascot. Much of the game's success could be attributed to the team of passionate and talented fans (led by Christian Whitehead) that came together to develop it, but rather than coast on their success by producing the Sonic Mania 2 that many fans expected, this team instead rebranded themselves as a boutique studio called Evening Star and set out to launch their own IP with a new 3D platformer called Penny’s Big Breakaway.
Though the influence of the Blue Blur is immediately apparent in Penny's Big Breakaway's design, Evening Star's debut adventure very much feels like it asserts its own identity. Some minor performance quirks aside, this is a spectacular, creative, unique, and deeply enjoyable new entry in the 3D platforming genre that no fan will want to miss.
The story is set in the dreamlike world of Macaroon and begins with an entertainer named Penny conveniently finding a magical sentient yo-yo named, er, Yo-Yo while Emperor Eddie is holding auditions for a talent show. Using her skills and the newfound powers afforded to her by Yo-Yo, she quickly skips the line and puts on a stellar show for the emperor. Unfortunately, Yo-Yo has the temperament of an unruly dog, and he quickly goes off-leash and steals the emperor’s pants in front of a captive audience. Furious, Emperor Eddie quickly brands Penny a felon and sics his massive army of penguins on her, kicking off a wild chase across the kingdom as she desperately evades capture.
It’s not much of a story, but there’s some interesting lore here that’s slowly revealed as you explore more of Macaroon and learn of Yo-Yo’s true origins. Plus, along the way you make various friends and frenemies that aid you on your journey, each featuring a memorable design and some cute interactions with the perpetually aghast and silent Penny. As you’d expect, it’s quite a lighthearted tale making it a perfect fit for the free-flowing fun that follows.
Gameplay in Penny’s Big Breakaway feels like a mixture of a momentum-focused 3D Sonic game and a collectathon. Rather than taking the open-world approach used in games like Banjo-Kazooie, Penny’s Big Breakaway breaks things up into three to ten-minute levels that present razor-sharp level design and plenty of opportunities for optimizing your time and score. Every movement-based action in Penny’s repertoire has a point value attached to it, and mixing up your moves while touching the ground as little as possible will bolster your combo and score multiplier, a bit like style ranks in Devil May Cry. Stages are ultimately built around pushing this score as high as possible and doing so fast.
One run through a stage will teach you the basic layout of the level, but you’ll quickly realize that environmental hazards and platforms are perfectly placed to take advantage of Penny’s moveset. Slopes you can roll down to build up speed usually follow big drops, and precarious jumps are always conveniently spaced just as far apart as your zip dash can carry you. One run isn’t enough to get the most out of this kind of level design, and you’re encouraged to learn each level thoroughly until you can execute a nearly flawless run. There’s a certain kind of ‘language’ that you come to understand about these levels as you deepen your knowledge of what Penny can do, and putting it all together to pull off that golden run feels incredible once everything finally clicks.
A big part of what makes subsequent reruns so engaging is that Penny's controls are tight, responsive, and versatile. Yo-Yo reminds us a bit of Cappy from Super Mario Odyssey, in that he offers you a variety of combat and platforming moves that can be chained together in interesting ways once you understand their timings. The zip dash can be used to quickly reposition Penny mid-air, but it doesn’t take long before you realize it’s also a great way to build speed. When you first start, Penny can admittedly feel like she’s a little too technical to control well, but you soon find yourself pulling off some impressive chains as you swing, roll, and yoink your way through stages with elegance and style.
If rolling around at the speed of sound isn’t your thing, each level hides three collectable bolts hidden on side paths as well as three brief side quests from NPCs. These side quests task you with getting a certain score within a brief window, delivering an item to an NPC further on in a level, or picking up a series of collectables on a time limit. There’s plenty of leeway in Penny’s Big Breakaway to take things slow and root around in search of pickups, even if the focus is ultimately more on fast-paced, madcap action rather than careful exploration. These collectables aren’t for nothing, either, as you can spend the bolts on secret, extra-short levels that really test your mastery of Penny’s moveset. There’s also a shop you can use to pick up some consumables to make Penny’s journey a little easier.
Level design is another major plus here, as every stage expertly weaves in new concepts and level gimmicks while later revisiting old ones in inventive ways. For example, diving boards you can use to spring to new heights or huge bodies of water to skim over the surface help to give the different worlds a unique flavor, while also showcasing the versatility of Penny’s controls. Moreover, there’s a certain kind of crazy energy present in each stage as you tear around corners on Yo-Yo, launch over death pits, and frantically attempt to shake off the hordes of penguins chasing you. Penny’s Big Breakaway is a game that’s focused on fun in a way that feels delightfully old school, as it rapidly throws all kinds of new ideas at you without ever feeling too half-baked.
The only real complaint we have against Penny’s Big Breakaway is that performance on the Switch is noticeably lesser than what you can find on other platforms—here the frame rate is locked at 30fps while everywhere else it’s 60fps. We didn’t observe any notable frame drops in our time—it's a rock-solid 30fps—but this is the kind of game that really benefits from those extra frames. We also noted a fair few small bugs along the way, such as Penny getting stuck on level geometry in odd places. These bugs weren’t bad enough to substantially affect the gameplay experience but we’re still hoping that a patch goes out in the future to clear out those rougher edges.
Visually, Penny’s Big Breakaway adheres to a graphical style that makes it feel like a lost classic from the Sega Saturn, characterized by dreamlike levels, goofy character designs, and bright, neon colors all over. With penguins all over the place and level hazards adding to the visual noise, it can sometimes feel like a bit much, but Penny is always clearly visible, and the camera does a fantastic job of framing the action throughout.
This is then matched by a bouncy and poppy soundtrack from Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes that really feeds into the whimsical nature of these worlds. The catchy music helps to make subsequent runs of a level feel a little less like busywork, while the inclusion of some house, rock, and drum & bass elements keep individual tracks feeling diverse and fresh.
Conclusion
Penny’s Big Breakaway is a tremendous achievement by Evening Star, expertly combining tight controls, excellent level design, and a raft of creative ideas, all while throwing in a hefty dose of pure speed. Though the Switch version can feel a little rough around the edges at times, this is still an easy recommendation to make to anyone who considers themselves a fan of Sonic, 3D platformers, or both. Penny’s inaugural adventure has got it where it counts, and if you’re looking for a challenging, yet approachable new 3D platformer to add to your library, it doesn’t get much better than this.
Game looks fun but there's zero chance of me buying this on Switch at 30 fps.
I can live with 30 FPS if it's smooth.
Astral Chain apparently runs at 30 FPS and I really don't notice. Not saying I don't believe people who do, but I don't notice the difference between 30 and 60 FPS.
Well it's their first original game so I'll join on supporting to see more of project like this from them.
I am loving it so far. I thought the auto camera was gonna cause issues for me but so far the perspective is tight enough and the individual characters vs the backgrounds/platforms are distinctive enough on screen that I am not having issues. Feels like a really polished N64 platformer (or I suppose Saturn, but I didn’t have one growing up so no perspective) which is what I want and I love all the little objectives that keep the level fresh. The penguins add a sense of urgency without being anxiety inducing. I keep seen a lot of complaints about bugs but so far I haven’t encountered them.
Also she doesn’t find yo-yo, she finds a cosmic string that makes her existing yo-yo sentient.
and if you’re looking for a CHALLENGING.... (miam miam)
It’s real charming but it could’ve used a bit more time in the oven. Something about the controls feels kinda, I don’t know, sticky?
Yay, I've been waiting for this review, thank you NL/Mitch. I'll probably pick up the game this weekend - I've been watching some speedrunning and it looks so crazy and fun.
An 8? Thats very generous considering the issues (which are actually a lot greater than made out in the review - perhaps you had a lucky run!)
Controls and move-sets certainly need tightening IMO as it’s very easy to throw yourself into bottomless pits with ease thanks to a janky lock on mechanic and bad camera framing.
Suffice to say - I can see how the level design can compliment mastering the control scheme… but only when you can put your faith in it. At present there is too much unreliability (yo-yo is no cappy and is as unpredictable as the character itself) and the depth perception for platforming is questionable.
Hopefully they’ll patch this one up as I feel it was released waaaay before testing and polishing was complete.
@Dang_69 It's a 7 Yr old handheld based on a 9 yr old mobile chipset. What do you expect? Of course compromises have to be made when it comes to playing titles also designed to run on current gen level hardware. Even XSX and PS5 are more increasingly having 30fps capped games as then generation goes on. 30fps will always be a feature of console gaming as game engines and graphical ambitions and expectations continually evolve in a gen whilst the console hardware stays static. It's only in the PC space with its upgradable and customisable nature can you forever avoid 30 fps. You gotta manage those expectations.
i think the game has some potential to capture my interest. Probably a discount game down the road for me.
Sounds just as great as I expected based on what we had seen of it, definitely getting this when I can on Switch since I don't care about it being 30fps as long as it's smooth, but glad it's also on other systems for those who have them and want it to run at 60!
30fps is a real bummer though and Switch really should have been the main platform for this. Also I'm not going to pretend I'm an expert but from what I can see it doesn't look like it could not run at 60 on the switch.
The game looks great and I'm still very tempted and I've played plenty of 30fps games without having too much of an issue with it but yeah.
The game looks pretty nice. As often, I'll wait until a physical version drops.
Pffft ill never be able to wrap my head around those that act like 30fps is unplayable @Dang_69
Such a fun game, and it only gets better the more you play, getting better acquainted with the mechanics and controls. The only time I notice the lower framerate is watching a video of the game on another platform.
@Sonicka The controls are actually great. Not sure why you're having so much trouble.
@JenTea I don't think anyone thinks that 30fps is unplayable, many of us would just prefer to play games at 60fps at the minimum.
@IronMan30
I'm with you for most games (some games i dont even care if its particularly smooth,) but surely you notice it with very fast games that require quick reaction times. fzero X was the first time i realized that FPS mattered when pushing the limits of speed in games. ✌️
