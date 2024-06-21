Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Back in July last year, the Gex Trilogy was officially announced for the Nintendo Switch, confirming three of his retro games Gex (1995), Gex: Enter the Gecko (1998) and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko (1999) would be returning.

In case you missed this initial announcement, his new collection is running on Limited Run's Carbon Engine - "a development tool that allows legacy content to be ported to modern platforms". In this latest update, it's been confirmed pre-orders will open Fall 2024.

Here's some additional information, which notes how you'll be able to "rewind and save anywhere":

"Gex Trilogy is the definitive edition of the classic platforming series with Gexcessive attitude, complete with Gextras like rewind and save anywhere. Relive Gex’s snark-laced adventures through the warped lens of twentieth-century pop culture and use your Gexterity to survive an onslaught of television-themed challenges."

The Gex games were originally developed by Crystal Dynamics - the same team behind the Tomb Raider series and more recently games like Marvel's Avengers. Gex's titles were also previously available on platforms like the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Color.