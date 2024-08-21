The Future Games Show returns once again for its third showcase of the year, which as always, takes place at Gamescom.

Hosted by Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler from Red Dead Redemption 2) and Ned Luke (Michael De Santa from Grand Theft Auto V), there were over 50 games on show. And while Switch offerings were on the slight side, there's a better showing here than last night's ONL.

Here's a rundown of every Nintendo Switch game featured in Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024.

Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024 - The full presentation

If you want to watch the full 90-minute showcase, be our guest — head on over to the FGS YouTube channel or click on the video below. And, if you need them, there are BSL and ASL versions of the show for you

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - 11th February 2025

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Civilization VII is, rightfully, getting a lot of love at Gamescom 2024. After yesterday's release date reveal, and the announcement of Gwendoline Christie as narrator, today we have a behind-the-scenes look at the game and another gameplay reveal.