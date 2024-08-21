Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024
The Future Games Show returns once again for its third showcase of the year, which as always, takes place at Gamescom.

Hosted by Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler from Red Dead Redemption 2) and Ned Luke (Michael De Santa from Grand Theft Auto V), there were over 50 games on show. And while Switch offerings were on the slight side, there's a better showing here than last night's ONL.

Here's a rundown of every Nintendo Switch game featured in Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024.

Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024 - The full presentation

If you want to watch the full 90-minute showcase, be our guest — head on over to the FGS YouTube channel or click on the video below. And, if you need them, there are BSL and ASL versions of the show for you

Every Switch Game Trailer & Update - Future Games Show 2024

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - 11th February 2025

Civilization VII is, rightfully, getting a lot of love at Gamescom 2024. After yesterday's release date reveal, and the announcement of Gwendoline Christie as narrator, today we have a behind-the-scenes look at the game and another gameplay reveal.

Ravenswatch - TBA

Ravenswatch got a brand new trailer during the Future Games Show along with a release date for Steam and a release window for PlayStation and Xbox. However, the Switch logo was noticeably absent from the trailer, yet the game is meant to be coming to the hybrid console. We assume it'll follow other consoles, perhaps later this year or early next year. For now, we're assuming we're still getting this one...

Caravan SandWitch - September 2024

No release date yet for the upcoming "hopeful" post-apocalytpic adventure, but Caravan SandWitch looks rather lovely in the new trailer — and a little bit sinister. You'll drive your caravan around a barren, beautiful landscape full of industrial ruins. The game is due to launch next month.

Bloomtown: A Different Story - 24th September 2024

The fantastic-looking RPG Bloomtown: A Different Story blends the supernatural with monsters and creature catching, but that traditional turn-based combat also shines. Beautiful pixel art, great music, and a weird vibe? Count us in. You can check it all out when the game launches on 24th September 2024.

Faaast Penguin - September 2024

Okay, we did not have Live A Live co-dev creating a Fall Guys-like. Did you? Faaast Penguin blends the online party mayhem with fast-paced racing and cute penguins. It's coming to Switch in September this year, and it'll be free-to-play.

Los Pingheros - "Coming Soon"

More penguins? We thought it was the year of the dragon. Anyway, Los Pingheros is another multiplayer party game that focuses on brawling rather than racing. Blending the icy, flightless birds with Mexican culture, the game is "coming soon" to Switch.

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch - TBA

Ocean Drive Studio brings us a tactical RPG spin-off for Lost Eidolons. You'll die, die, die again as you attempt to gain the power to resurrect yourself and give yourself a second shot at life. Currently in Early Access on Steam, Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch is due to come to Switch... eventually.

The Stone of Madness - 2025

Blasphemous developer The Game Kitchen is straying from the Metroidvania genre in The Stone of Madness, a brand new real-time tactical game that takes place in a Spanish monastery. Five prisoners need to team up to escape the monastery and uncover the macabre mysteries. It's coming to Switch next year.

Beyond Galaxyland - 24th September 2024

Back to the RPGs with September release dates, and Beyond Galaxyland is bringing its space-faring adventure to Switch next month. Inspired by Star Wars, Chrono Trigger, Paper Mario, and Final Fantasy VII — heck of a list — we're incredibly impressed by what we're seeing.

Sunset Hills - "Coming Soon"

Sunset Hills looks adorable: you're a pup who is also a novelist. It's all about solving puzzles in a beautiful hand-drawn world. The game shadow-dropped on Steam during the show, but it's also coming to Switch at a later date. Excellent!

Not bad, right? What was your favourite trailer or reveal at the Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024? Vote in our poll below and share your faves in the comments.

