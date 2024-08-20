Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
Image: Nintendo Life

Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2024 has been and gone, and it was a pretty eventful show... if you have multiple consoles!

We knew going in things would be light for the Nintendo Switch — it's in its eighth year, after all! But Nintendo is also skipping the event. Zelda is coming soon folks, don't worry...

It wasn't a completely quiet evening for the hybrid console, though. We've got a rundown of every single game shown off for the Switch from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, including the pre-show. Enjoy!

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 - The full presentation

Missed the show earlier and want to watch the reveals as they happen? Then you can by watching the above video. There's also the American Sign Language version of the stream if you need it, too.

Every Switch Game Announcement & Trailer

Dave The Diver mxmtoon, Balatro, Potion Craft Crossover - October 2024)

Dave the Diver is teaming up with mxmtoon, Balatro, and Potion Craft to bring brand new content to the game on all platforms in October 2024. Details are sparse for now, and we don't know whether it's free or if it'll be a paid update, but you can get a sense for the crossover content in the trailer above.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World - October 2024

"Join Niko and Luna on their quest in Nikoderiko, a vibrant platform adventure. When the duo discovers an ancient relic on a magical island, the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company snatches it away. To save the island and its tribes, they must navigate seven unique worlds with the help of their animal friends and defeat the Cobring army. With family-friendly design, couch co-op, and music by David Wise, Nikoderiko promises a magical, mysterious journey for all ages."

King of Meat - TBC

"Amazon Games and Glowmade are proud to present King of Meat, a one through four player hacking, slashing, co-op combat game with UGC dungeon building. Set in the mystical world of Loregok, King of Meat takes you to a place of dragons, trolls, skeletons, and, of course, corporate commercialism - where high fantasy meets the glitz, glamour, and media-infatuation of modern-day celebrity. The focus of this obsession is the wildest survival game show imaginable, “KING OF MEAT”, where YOU are the entertainment."

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - 11th February 2025

Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history. Establish your civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Will you build an empire that stands the test of time?

Little Nightmares III - 2025

In Little Nightmares III, you follow the journey of Low & Alone, as they search for a path that could lead them out of the Nowhere. Trapped within the Spiral, a cluster of disturbing places, the two friends will have to work together to survive in a dangerous world full of delusions and escape the grasp of an even greater threat lurking in the shadows. For the first time in the franchise, face your childhood fears together with a friend in online co-op, or in solo with an AI companion.

Floatopia - 2025

A brand new life sim from NetEase, Floatopia lets you craft and build your own floating island while also meeting friends who have superpowers. You can play alone or play with others, and its coming to all consoles in 2025.

What was your favourite Switch reveal of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024? Vote in our poll below and let us know in the comments.

