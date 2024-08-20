Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2024 has been and gone, and it was a pretty eventful show... if you have multiple consoles!

We knew going in things would be light for the Nintendo Switch — it's in its eighth year, after all! But Nintendo is also skipping the event. Zelda is coming soon folks, don't worry...

It wasn't a completely quiet evening for the hybrid console, though. We've got a rundown of every single game shown off for the Switch from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, including the pre-show. Enjoy!

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 - The full presentation

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Missed the show earlier and want to watch the reveals as they happen? Then you can by watching the above video. There's also the American Sign Language version of the stream if you need it, too.

Every Switch Game Announcement & Trailer

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Dave the Diver is teaming up with mxmtoon, Balatro, and Potion Craft to bring brand new content to the game on all platforms in October 2024. Details are sparse for now, and we don't know whether it's free or if it'll be a paid update, but you can get a sense for the crossover content in the trailer above.