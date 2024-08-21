Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

The upcoming Switch title Sid Meier's Civilization VII was confirmed to launch for Switch on February 11th 2025 during Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase. It's also been revealed that the in-game narrator will be none other than English actor Gwendoline Christie.

Christie has become pretty well-known in recent years thanks in large part to her exceptional role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. She also played the underutilised Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and more recently appeared in TV shows such as Wednesday and The Sandman.

Civilization VII is the latest entry in the strategy series developed by Firaxis Games. During its Gamescom reveal, Creative Director Ed Beach described the game as "the biggest and most ambitious game" the studio has ever attempted. The previous title, Civilization VI, launched for the Switch in 2018 and was well received, receiving a coveted score of 9/10 in our review.

There wasn't a great deal for Switch owners to get excited about during Gamescom ONL, but there are still a few notable inclusions to look forward to, including Little Nightmares III and the intriguing Floatopia. You can check out our full run down of everything announced in the article below.