The lovely-looking sci-fi adventure that lets you drive a 4x4, Caravan SandWitch, is coming to Nintendo Switch in September 2024.

The debut game from Plane Toast takes the tried and tested cosy adventure genre and gives us a sprawling and unique environment to explore with a very different kind of vehicle — if you love caravaning and space, this is a dream come true.

The planet of Cigalo, where the game takes place, is heavily inspired by Provence, France — which is where Plane Toast is from. The beautiful, rocky landscapes and lush trees house abandoned buildings and rusting machines, and thankfully, you have your trusty caravan to help you get around and help find your little sister.

You'll be able to upgrade your vehicle which will open up the world even more. Uncover secrets and unravel a mystery, and survive in what the developer calls a "hopeful post-apocalyptic world". Here's a rundown of what to expect from the game fro publisher Dear Villagers:

Explore a Provence-like World

Equipped with your van and an array of essential tools, you set out on a quest to find your missing sister. Upgrade your van throughout your adventure and explorations to open up new passages and ruins. From navigating treacherous terrain to uncovering ancient ruins, every step of your journey brings you closer to unraveling the truth behind your sister's disappearance.



A hopeful Post-Apocalypse

From a green planet to a desertic one due to human activities and sur-exploitation; discover on Cigalo the impact of humans and its population through your road trip. Meet the Reinetos, an old aboriginal species, the Robots left behind after the planet exploitation, the humans who stayed after everyone left for another planet, and the mysterious SandWitch. All of them live peacefully in Cigalo and help each other in this unwelcome environment.



Meet a diverse cast of characters

As you interact with the diverse characters you meet along the way, you'll come to understand that your community is your home. Help everyone and contribute your piece to the edifice, enabling everyone to live in harmony in an environment hostile to all civilizations due to over-exploitation.



A Game developed for All

Plane Toast made huge importance to create a game in which everyone can feel included, representing their vision of a world where communities help each other to overcome the environmental consequences of our world. Caravan SandWitch is written with an inclusive script, that represents a real community with its people and representation.

Accessibility options are available.

Caravan SandWitch is coming to Switch this September. A more-precise release date will be revealed closer to launch. Let us know in the comments if you're looking forward to bunking in space.