We're not 100% sure you guys are aware, but a little movie called A Minecraft Movie released over the weekend (this writer's kids loved it!) and it's already making quite a splash at the worldwide box office.

Yep, the reviews might not be so hot, but none of this is stopping Mojang's multimedia mammoth from rampaging through the movie industry's records like an extra from Jumanji.

The new Minecraft adventure, which stars Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and the amazing Jennifer Coolidge, has already raked in a record-breaking $157 million in the US and Canada, the biggest grossing opening weekend for a video game movie adaptation ever, not to mention the biggest domestic opening in the US this year so far. Adding in global takings brings the total to $301 million and counting. So take that, non-gamers.

All of this, of course, comes on the heels of 2023's similarly successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also broke records when it arrived - indeed, Minecraft just leapfrogged the plumber's $146 million opening weekend. Video game movies, it seems, are just primed to do very well right now, especially when it's stuff that's been around long enough that lots of parents are also potentially emotionally involved. Sorry, Borderlands.

Interestingly, none of this matters to Epic's Tim Sweeney, apparently. When known movie-industry insider Daniel Richtman) posted a (now-deleted) tweet suggesting that a Fortnite movie was a sure thing, Sweeney swept in with an abrupt "False" in response.

False. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 5, 2025

It's not like we'd be told anything at this stage anyway, most likely, but it does seem as though Sweeney's abrupt reaction pours cold water on the notion, for now at least. It's hard to see why Epic would straight-up choose not to do it, mind. There's a whole lot of money to be made here, and whether your movie reviews well or not, it seems, the fans are waiting. Whether Epic needs the extra cash flow when their game is still making mega bucks is another thing.

Fans of Fortnite have suggested that Sweeney's "false" tweet may be referring to the fact that a studio hasn't made a deal for the movie just yet, rather than the fact no plans exist. Whether or not this holds any water, well, Sweeney is saying nothing more, for now.

Guess we'll just have to go watch the Zelda movie instead then, Tim. Whatevs.