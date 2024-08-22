Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Tripwire Interactive and Blasphemous developer The Game Kitchen have revealed The Stone of Madness, a new tactical stealth adventure for Switch set in 18th century Spain.

Launching early 2025, the game focuses on the lives of 'five forsaken inmates', who must work together to escape the confines of a monastery that is said to be both a prison and a madhouse. United to overcome corruption, violence, and the threat of their own fears, the five characters will need to solve puzzles, obtain clues, and work to maintain their sanity.

We love the aesthetics with this one, and the stunning hand-drawn art style is said to be inspired by the classic Spanish painter Francisco Goya. Admittedly, some of the animation looks a little bit off - particularly some of the walking/running animations - but we're simply enamoured by the environmental design and level of detail portrayed.

Let's take a sneak peek at the key features:

Escape the Monastery: Control all five characters independently to aid in their escape, taking care to preserve each member's sanity as much as possible. As they explore the corridors and rooms of the monastery they may discover useful tools or clues to aid their escape. They must avoid detection at all times, their jailers are not known for their mercy. Manage the Madness: Each character carries their own unique traumas and phobias contributing to their own respective madness. Managing their mental health will be crucial to their escape, using a system of character progression and regression. Failing to maintain a character's sanity can trigger new negative traits including paranoia, dementia, or bouts of violence. Discover the Secrets Within: Choose between two different escape plans, with each campaign featuring unique stories, objectives, and surprises. These plans will play out through a day and night cycle separating daytime actions and nighttime preparations, giving the prisoners time to rest and recover. Most actions will be best performed during daytime, even with the jailer’s presence, however the darkness of night offers unique opportunities, and risks. There is a reason most inmates rarely venture out after dark.

Experience Stunning, Hand-painted Art Style: The visuals in The Stone of Madness have been lovingly hand-painted and animated, drawing heavy inspiration from 18th-century artist Francisco De Goya. An isometric perspective allows players to explore scenes and observe minute details as if they’re adventuring through a Goya painting brought to life.

