Publisher Twin Sails Interactive popped up at last night's Future Games Show to reveal that the gorgeous Persona-inspired turn-based JRPG Bloomtown: A Different Story will be adventuring onto Switch on 24th September.

Developed by Lazy Bear Games and Different Sense Games, Bloomtown looks like a perfectly cosy affair on the surface. You get to explore a slice of 1960s Americana, make friends, do a light bit of farming — it's all very sweet. But there's a darker side to the idyllic Bloomtown (literally), with a world of demons and other nasties growing beneath the surface, snatching the town's children.

Stranger Things much? Yeah, we thought so too. But there's also a generous helping of video game inspiration on display here, with everything from the life-sim elements of Persona, to the childhood mystery of EarthBound. Heck, there's even a Pokémon-style demon-catching system that lets you build a team of monstrous allies to take on the Upside Down Underside.

We first caught wind of this one at Summer Game Fest 2023 before our curiosity was piqued at last year's Gamescom. Classic inspirations? Gorgeous pixel art? Something weird going on under the surface? Yes please! The latest trailer only confirms our excitement, so we're pleased to see that we don't have long to wait.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots courtesy of the publisher:

A New JRPG Adventure: Inspired by beloved classics like the Persona series and Earthbound, Bloomtown balances social life with demon taming, pulse-pounding turn-based combat, and a gripping story. It’s up to Emily to figure out the mysteries of mystical disappearances and save the townsfolk’s souls!

Two Worlds Collide: Enter the dark Underside which lurks upon the children of Bloomtown. Encounter the inner demons of the townsfolk brought to life as monstrous manifestations of fear and vices.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Use your own demons’ and allies' unique abilities to defeat fiends and dungeon bosses in turn-based, tactical battles.

Capture & Tame Demons: Weaken unique demons to capture and add to your own demon-hunting squad. Level up your demons and fuse them to create powerful synergies for battling in the Underside.

A Summer Vacation to Remember: Fighting demons won’t take up all your time in Bloomtown! Explore the town, pick up jobs, make friends or take it easy - how you spend your time is up to you.

If this looks like your cup of tea, keep an eye on the eShop on 24th September.