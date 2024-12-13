Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Well here's a surprise from The Game Awards! The team behind Overcooked, Ghost Town Games, has announced that it's teaming up with No Man's Sky's Hello Games on an all-new couch co-op experience, Stage Fright.

From what we've seen so far, this isn't Overcooked (nor is it Overcooked 2), but it does look just as chaotic. Hello Games has noted that it aims to bring "a brand new two player experience" to the couch co-op realm, with a spooky setting that has a definite whiff of Luigi's Mansion.

We still don't know all that much about what Stage Fright will throw our way just yet, but it looks like we should all expect to be barking out orders to our pals while avoiding all kinds of creepy creatures. You can have a gander at the following screenshots for a closer look at the game's colourful cast of characters.

Hello Games noted that this collaboration has been a long time coming, with the No Man's Sky team befriending Ghost Town during Overcooked's early demo period.

We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more updates.

