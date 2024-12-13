It's time for The Game Awards, the annual bash that sees a load of industry people head to LA to showcase their upcoming games and accept awards in the company of their peers (and sometimes some random who managed to get on stage).

Geoff Keighley's main show officially kicks off at 5pm PST / 8pm EST / 1am GMT (Fri) / 2am CET (Fri) / 10am JST (Fri), but a pre-show section takes place half an hour before that.

Plenty of time to grab a drink and get comfy for the pre-show if you're reading this just after it goes live, then! Alternatively, you missed it and you're catching up on the stream... in which case it's not going anywhere, so go fetch yourself some toast and a cuppa.

We're not expecting big Nintendo news, although a number of Switch games are up for awards and we thought you might like to get together and watch it with the lovely NL community, so here we all are! Well, some of us - the rest are in bed and will catch up in the morning. Enjoy!