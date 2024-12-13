To kick off the opening show at this year's Game Awards, Koei Tecmo, Dotemu and The Game Kitchen announced Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound for Switch and multiple other platforms.
This is a new side-scroller based on the legendary Ninja Gaiden series with a release coming in Summer 2025. Here's some PR:
From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed (now KOEI TECMO GAMES) NINJA GAIDEN series from the 8-bit era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure.
Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father's will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu's absence. To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge!
Woah, was not expecting that. Maybe it'll be better than Razors Edge 😜
Finally a Ninja Gaiden reboot done right. Can't wait to see the new Shinobi too.
Yeah, Ninja Gaiden is back, and it looks great! I can't wait.
They won me with a Ninja Gaiden made by The Game Kitchen, but the game actually looks FANTASTIC! Definitely a day one for me.
Wow, that looks good. Ninja Gaiden is back.
İ am in shock. İ am a Ninja Gaiden fan boy. Did not expect a new 2D Ninja Gaiden game.
İ am very happy with this.
This looks incredible beautiful. İ have played Ninja Gaiden 1, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's edge.
A new Ninja Gaiden game in summer 2025 for Nintendo Switch.
Damn, looks interesting.
