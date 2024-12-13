Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

To kick off the opening show at this year's Game Awards, Koei Tecmo, Dotemu and The Game Kitchen announced Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound for Switch and multiple other platforms.

This is a new side-scroller based on the legendary Ninja Gaiden series with a release coming in Summer 2025. Here's some PR:

From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed (now KOEI TECMO GAMES) NINJA GAIDEN series from the 8-bit era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure.

Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father's will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu's absence. To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge!





Get ready to face a demonic army as Kenji Mozu! Will you rise to the challenge?🥷 @Dotemu @TheGameKitchen and @koeitecmogames join forces in NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound, a new side-scroller in the legendary #NinjaGaiden series, coming summer 2025!Get ready to face a demonic army as Kenji Mozu! pic.twitter.com/WrPfQEpnfr December 13, 2024

If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Would you be interested in this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments.