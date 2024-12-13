Nintendo may not have really been present at this year's Game Awards, but there was one brief Switch trailer featured during the event.

While the company is in the process of signing off from the current Switch generation, this trailer was still busy hyping up the many third-party releases coming to the hybrid platform in 2025. This includes games like Animal Well, Civilization VII, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunderfolk, and Tales of the Shire.

The message attached to this video is "thank you for joining us now and into the future" against a bright red backdrop. Here's a screenshot courtesy of 'Wario64' on 'X'. It follows claims Nintendo would lean heavily on third-party support in 2025 to fill some gaps. Nintendo has also confirmed the Switch "successor" will support backward compatibility.

"2024 was a packed year. Games took us to some incredible places. And there's more to come..."

Nintendo - "Thank you for joining us now and into the future" pic.twitter.com/srsbIjJEg5 December 13, 2024

Nintendo has already made it clear the follow up system to the Switch will be announced in the current fiscal year, which ends March 2025. At this rate, the reveal is definitely going to be take place early next year.

Although Nintendo didn't feature much at this year's Game Awards, there were still plenty of Switch-related announcements on the night including games like a new Ninja Gaiden and Pac-Man title. The GOTY winner Astro Bot even paid tribute to Mario!