If you love cats (and there are plenty of us here at Nintendo Life who do), then you might be interested in checking out this upcoming open-world title known as Catly.

There's no release date just yet, but during The Game Awards this year it was confirmed for the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms. It will apparently feature some MMO aspects, according to its Steam listing.

Here's an official description (via Steam), and you can see the trailer in action below: