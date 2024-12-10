Soapbox This Year, The Game Awards Failed The Industry Please Wrap It Up

Still, one decade on and the operation remains up and running. Keighley's Summer Game Fest might be facing increasing competition from other events, but everyone seems content to let him take the early December slot and juggle everything and everyone between Thanksgiving and Christmas. And as much as we bemoan the lack of focus on the awards part of The Game Awards, we're just as partial to a cheeky reveal as the next gamer. It's something to look forward to, right?

It's been very slim pickings for Nintendo fans over the past few years, though. We haven't had the excitement of a Smash DLC reveal for a long time. Tears of the Kingdom won the Best Action/Adventure gong last year (because of course), but there wasn't a whole lot to get Switch owners' pulses racing.

What about this year, though? It's looking similar, honestly, with the Switch in its dotage and Nintendo keeping the lid on the successor for the time being, our expectations are pretty low for new announcements to excite Nintendo fans.

That doesn't mean there'll be nothing — it's still a hugely popular platform and there'll doubtless be half a dozen trailers, large and small, that carry that little Switch logo at the end. We'd love to be proved wrong, of course! But a long-awaited appearance of the hallowed Silksong, for example, feels like a stretch. It would be a coup for Keighley, sure, but we don't see it happening. And anyone thinking Switch 2 might show up needs a long, stern talking to.

So yes, unexciting as it is, we're keeping our expectations in check and hoping to be pleasantly surprised! But what about you? Do you think there'll be a Nintendo nugget or two mixed in with all the shouty shooters and f2p fantasy fare? Let us know in the polls below.

Are you expecting many Switch or Nintendo announcements at this year's TGAs? Yep, lots and lots! Yeah, some Yeeeeah not so many Yeeeeeeeeah no. Are you expecting many Switch or Nintendo announcements at this year's TGAs? (118 votes) Yep, lots and lots! 4 % Yeah, some 9 % Yeeeeah not so many 36 % Yeeeeeeeeah no. 50 %