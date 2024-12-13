Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Dave The Diver has quickly become one of the most bankable titles for an appearance at each and every game showcase since it arrived on PC and console last year, and The Game Awards was no exception.

Developer MINTROCKET popped up at this year's Geoff-fest to reveal the upcoming 'In the Jungle' DLC, an expansion that will see Dave and co. leave the Blue Hole and set out into greener pastures (literally) to search for their next catch.

We don't have all that much information on what the DLC entails for the time being, though the swanky cinematic trailer did give us a release window of "Late 2025", so that's something to look forward to next year — dare we say on 'Switch 2'?

This comes after a stellar year of Dave the Diver content drops, including a whole host of crossovers, new minigames and... Godzilla? Damn, what a game.