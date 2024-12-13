At The Game Awards this year, CD Projekt Red lifted the lid on its next big game The Witcher IV with an action-packed cinematic trailer focused on Ciri.

It will continue the series with the "start of a new saga". No platforms or release date has been announced just yet, but the previous entry The Witcher 3 was released on the Switch in 2019.

This new game will run on Unreal Engine 5 and aims to be the "most immersive and ambitious open-world" game to date. Here's an official description:

"The Witcher IV is a single-player, open-world RPG from CD PROJEKT RED. At the start of a new saga, players take on the role of Ciri, a professional monster slayer, and embark on a journey through a brutal dark-fantasy world. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, it aims to be the most immersive and ambitious open-world Witcher game to date."

If you haven't played the third game, it's well worth a look. Here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game an excellent nine out of ten stars calling it an "truly impressive achievement" on the Nintendo Switch.

Would you be interested in seeing this game come to future Nintendo platforms at some point? Let us know in the comments.