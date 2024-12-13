Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

At The Game Awards this year, CD Projekt Red lifted the lid on its next big game The Witcher IV with an action-packed cinematic trailer focused on Ciri.

It will continue the series with the "start of a new saga". No platforms or release date has been announced just yet, but the previous entry The Witcher 3 was released on the Switch in 2019.

This new game will run on Unreal Engine 5 and aims to be the "most immersive and ambitious open-world" game to date. Here's an official description:

"The Witcher IV is a single-player, open-world RPG from CD PROJEKT RED. At the start of a new saga, players take on the role of Ciri, a professional monster slayer, and embark on a journey through a brutal dark-fantasy world. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, it aims to be the most immersive and ambitious open-world Witcher game to date."

If you haven't played the third game, it's well worth a look. Here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game an excellent nine out of ten stars calling it an "truly impressive achievement" on the Nintendo Switch.