And so it begins. Nintendo has pulled back the curtain on its next generation of hardware to reveal... exactly the thing everyone expected.
Officially revealed earlier today following months — no, years — of rumours, speculation, and leaks, the Nintendo Switch 2 is, on the face of it, what most people wanted. It's the same basic concept, just a bit bigger, with more power and some improvements, plus hints at a couple of gimmicks not explicitly detailed in the trailer. We also glimpsed a few seconds of a newMario Kart.
It's good news for Nintendo fans and a relief for those of us who've been waiting (although now there's another wait until a Nintendo Direct in April and a launch date reveal). But beyond official confirmation of the name and the form, we don't really know anything more than we did at the start of the week.
Most of us are ready for something new after Switch's remarkable run, and today's announcement confirms that we're about to get something very similar. We'd hoped to see some of Nintendo's trademark quirkiness peeking through today, yet Switch 2 appears to be the company at its most conventional. It's a sensible move, certainly, but it's not very Nintendo.