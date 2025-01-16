Mario Kart 9 1
Well, folks, the Nintendo Switch 2 is real – finally! In addition to its confirmation via the debut trailer, Nintendo also revealed a brand-new Mario Kart title, which we're going to simply refer to as Mario Kart 9 until Nintendo says otherwise.

Footage from the game was pretty scarce, to say the least, but we've still noticed a few things that might be notable as we look forward to its upcoming launch – whenever that may be!

So without further ado, let's take a closer look at Mario Kart 9 and see what's going on, shall we?

Room for more..?

To start off, we can see the karts racing past the starting line, but what's this...? It looks like there are a total of 24 spaces behind the starting line itself (and there are definitely more than the usual 12 racers featured in the footage). Could this mean there's room for 24 players in each race, or is this merely a cosmetic choice?

Our instincts tell us that we're looking at a 24-player Mario Kart game, which frankly would be absolutely amazing. Will we get a mode akin to an F-Zero 99, but just with 24 karts? We'd love to see it.

Mario Bros. Circuit

Here's a pretty straightforward one, but yes, the track we're seeing in the trailer is the Mario Bros. Circuit. Chances are this will be one of the earlier tracks in the game, with the likes of Rainbow Road and whatnot showing up later.

'Mario Motors' is back

As the karts are tearing across the track, we can see sponsor signs for companies such as 'Luigi Tires' and 'Mario Motors', the latter of which has been seen in multiple entries in the Mario Kart franchise.

The title is also used for the Mario Kart merchandise store in Super Nintendo World, and a Mario Motors game was also supposedly planned for the DS as a spin-off of Mario Kart.

Welcome to Famicom Grand Prix II

Sticking with Mario Motors for a second, take a closer look at that font for a moment. Recognise it? No? We don't blame you, because this is a pretty deep cut — and we have Ryan Lambie on Bluesky to thank for this!

The font used on the Mario Motors sign is the same font used on Famicom Grand Prix II: 3D Hot Rally a 1988 Famicom Disk System racing game. A very cute nod that acknowledges Nintendo's history in the best possible way.

Donkey Kong's Redesign

Donkey Kong sported a minor redesign in the Super Mario Bros. Movie that was supposedly meant to serve as a throwback to the character's early days. This redesign looks to have made its way to Mario Kart 9, with DK looking decidedly more 'goofy' than what we're perhaps used to.

Yoshi's Burger Station

Just before the footage ends, we've given a look at a building on the right of the track simply labelled 'Yoshi's', but we're gonna go ahead and just call it 'Yoshi's Burger Station'. The actual building itself isn't anything special (except the rather delightful fact that it's physically shaped like Yoshi's head!), but what's interesting is that there seems to be an item floating underneath a burger-themed balcony.

Could this be a speed boost, a special weapon, or something else entirely? Hmmmm....

Highway to Hell

Something curious we noticed right before the trailer ended was the ridiculously long stretch of road leading off into the distance. The scale here isn't really something we've seen in Mario Kart before, and it's got us pondering what it all might mean.

Could it be open world? Might you be able to race off-track on the dust road running perpendicular to the main course? Lots of things to ponder here!

Returning favourites

We're certain the final game will contain more characters than those we can see in the trailer, but for now, let's recap exactly who cropped up during the short tease.

We had to really squint to see some of these, so we might be wrong on a couple; let us know if we've missed someone!

  • Mario
  • Luigi
  • Princess Peach
  • Bowser
  • Toad
  • Daisy
  • Donkey Kong
  • Yoshi
  • Rosalina
  • Baby Mario
  • Baby Luigi
  • Baby Peach
  • Wario
  • Waluigi
  • Birdo
  • Toadette
  • Pauline
  • Koopa Troopa
It looks a little... current gen?

One overarching sense we got from the footage is that despite some of the quirky, squishy animation seen with the characters, it's all looking somewhat 'current gen' to us.

Not to say it looks bad or anything, but it's not quite the leap that we would have expected from a tentpole title like Mario Kart. Granted, we saw so little of it, and we're confident Nintendo will showcase a lot more in the April Direct, but there's a small part of us that's wondering whether the firm will make this a cross-gen title with the current Switch.

Let's hope not.

So there you have it! It wasn't much, but it was certainly enough to get us excited at the prospect of a brand-new Mario Kart.

Nintendo will no doubt have a lot more up its sleeve come April 2025, but in the meantime, if we've missed anything here that you think might be worth highlighting, then be sure to let us know with a comment.