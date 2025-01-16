Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 792k

Folks, the Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially revealed, and alongside that, we also know we're getting a brand new Mario Kart game.

Okay, we probably could have predicted that — and presumably this is Mario Kart 9, though that's not confirmed yet — but we did get a little bit of footage during today's Switch 2 reveal video. It's only a glimpse, but you can clearly see the graphical updates on display here.

If you want to comb over every little detail, the Mario Kart footage starts at around 1:40. There's not much to glean from the footage, but many of the characters look a little different — Mario looks a bit squashed, and Donkey Kong appears to be closer to his Mario Movie design.

One thing that many have been pointing out is it looks like there's room for 24 karts on the track, as there are 24 spots behind the starting line. The course shown off in the trailer also looks pretty wide, meaning there's even more room for chaos.

It's been over a decade since Mario Kart 8 first launched on the Wii U, with the expanded Switch release in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe going on to be the best-selling Switch game. Whether this is Mario Kart 9, or something else, we're excited to see what fresh take Nintendo brings to our favourite race kart series.

Are you excited for a new Mario Kart game? Let us know in the comments.