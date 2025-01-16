Nintendo Switch 2
Image: Nintendo Life

They only went and did it!

Yes, finally we can all relax and enjoy Nintendo's new hardware: Switch 2 is real, it's been officially revealed, and it's looking a bit sexy.

Now that we've had a little time to digest the news after getting our first (official) look at the hardware — and some tantalising glimpses of brand-new Nintendo games — we wanted to get your thoughts on the reveal we've been anticipating for so long.

First, a quick catch-up with Team NL for their initial gut feelings and hot takes:

Switch 2 First Impressions

The console

Nintendo Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

First, thoughts on the system itself. What did you think of it? Any surprises?

Gavin Lane, editor: Surprises? Not a one. Honestly, after so much build-up, I'm just glad it's there, it's real, and we can all start concentrating on something concrete! Aesthetically, it's all very business-like, but I love the splashes of colour and the slapping of the new Joy-Con into console.

Alana Hagues, deputy editor: Very slick. I'm a big fan of the new design, personally. I like the larger size, the black and greys with the little bits of colour on the new Joy-Con, and the stand is much better than the OG Switch's. It's not a revolutionary upgrade, but it's a clear step up from the first Switch.

Ollie Reynolds, staff writer: I just felt a great sense of relief at finally seeing the console. No more leaks! That said, yes, I bloomin' love the design and colour scheme. The bezels on the screen are a touch larger than I'd like, but given the sheer size of the device itself, I'm hoping this won't prove an issue.

Jim Norman, staff writer: I'll keep the good times coming. Yes, I too think it's looking very sweet. Predictable? Very much so. But there was something in that familiarity that made all the little details really shine for me: the C Button that isn't a C Button, the Joy-Con straps, that classy matte black finish. It's exactly what I was expecting, but that doesn't make me any less excited.

The games game

Mario Kart '9'
Image: Nintendo Life

The console's one thing, but what about the games?

Gavin: The Mario Kart we saw... didn't really grab me on the first watch. There's much to discuss there, so keep an eye out for that soon. I would have liked to see more variety than just one familiar-looking game, though.

Alana: I think the new Mario Kart (9? X? New Super Mario Kart Deluxe?) looks really good! And I'm a little surprised others don't think the same. It's only about 10 seconds of footage, but I kinda love the little squashed characters — it's giving me some Super Mario Kart box art vibes. I wish we'd got a glimpse of a different game — Mario Kart feels safe — but it's not like I'm not going to buy a new flippin' Mario Kart, is it?

Ollie: I mean, Mario Kart looks fine, I guess? I've been waffling on about the weird character to kart size ratio since the reveal; it looks kinda odd, don't you think? Like when an adult tries to sit in a go-kart built for kids.

Jim: Damn, Ollie! I love that weird little ratio! If there's some funny lean physics on display in the finished product and I get to see DK almost topple off his bike with each sharp turn, I'll be a very happy man. Other than that... it's Mario Kart. I'm buying the blasted thing anyway, but it would have been nice to get an idea of the big gimmick.

The reveal trailer itself

Nintendo Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

Finally, what did you think of the reveal overall? Did it get you hyped effectively? Is it up there with the original Switch reveal?

Gavin: Given all the leaks, it was always going to be less of a mic drop than the original Switch's reveal. Overall, very polished and business-like, and I do love a close-up hardware shot (the way the colour bled out across the Joy-Con rails was particularly sexy), but if surprise was off the menu, I would have liked a little more delight in this one. A bit more swing. A bit more, ha-ha ha-ha yeaaah.

Alana: I wasn't expecting much, so maybe that's helped temper my expectations, but for what was a simple console reveal trailer, I thought it was pretty fun! It's given us a few little teases for what we might get out of the Switch 2 like the mouse controls, and the weird button on the right Joy-Con. Like I said above, I would've loved a different game tease other than Mario Kart, but otherwise, I'm content.

Ollie: We kinda knew going into this that there wouldn't really be loads of games, but I do wish we got just a little bit more. Knowing we now have to wait until April to find out more left me feeling a little deflated, but overall, I'm just very happy the Switch 2 is real. Exciting times ahead!

Jim: I've blasted through it a couple of times now and I'm finding it increasingly relaxing with each rewatch. There's a vague ASMR quality to those sounds in the opening that makes the whole thing a little less showy than I would have expected, and I'm okay with that! It was missing a rooftop wine party, mind you. Fingers crossed that the April Direct delivers on that note.

Nintendo Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

Those are our initial thoughts, but what about you? After waiting so long, let us know in the poll what you thought of the reveal trailer, check out the video team's reaction under that, and head down to the comments to elucidate.

How would you rate the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer, on a scale of 1-10?