The games game

The console's one thing, but what about the games?

Gavin: The Mario Kart we saw... didn't really grab me on the first watch. There's much to discuss there, so keep an eye out for that soon. I would have liked to see more variety than just one familiar-looking game, though.

Alana: I think the new Mario Kart (9? X? New Super Mario Kart Deluxe?) looks really good! And I'm a little surprised others don't think the same. It's only about 10 seconds of footage, but I kinda love the little squashed characters — it's giving me some Super Mario Kart box art vibes. I wish we'd got a glimpse of a different game — Mario Kart feels safe — but it's not like I'm not going to buy a new flippin' Mario Kart, is it?

Ollie: I mean, Mario Kart looks fine, I guess? I've been waffling on about the weird character to kart size ratio since the reveal; it looks kinda odd, don't you think? Like when an adult tries to sit in a go-kart built for kids.

Jim: Damn, Ollie! I love that weird little ratio! If there's some funny lean physics on display in the finished product and I get to see DK almost topple off his bike with each sharp turn, I'll be a very happy man. Other than that... it's Mario Kart. I'm buying the blasted thing anyway, but it would have been nice to get an idea of the big gimmick.

The reveal trailer itself

Finally, what did you think of the reveal overall? Did it get you hyped effectively? Is it up there with the original Switch reveal?

Gavin: Given all the leaks, it was always going to be less of a mic drop than the original Switch's reveal. Overall, very polished and business-like, and I do love a close-up hardware shot (the way the colour bled out across the Joy-Con rails was particularly sexy), but if surprise was off the menu, I would have liked a little more delight in this one. A bit more swing. A bit more, ha-ha ha-ha yeaaah.

Alana: I wasn't expecting much, so maybe that's helped temper my expectations, but for what was a simple console reveal trailer, I thought it was pretty fun! It's given us a few little teases for what we might get out of the Switch 2 like the mouse controls, and the weird button on the right Joy-Con. Like I said above, I would've loved a different game tease other than Mario Kart, but otherwise, I'm content.

Ollie: We kinda knew going into this that there wouldn't really be loads of games, but I do wish we got just a little bit more. Knowing we now have to wait until April to find out more left me feeling a little deflated, but overall, I'm just very happy the Switch 2 is real. Exciting times ahead!

Jim: I've blasted through it a couple of times now and I'm finding it increasingly relaxing with each rewatch. There's a vague ASMR quality to those sounds in the opening that makes the whole thing a little less showy than I would have expected, and I'm okay with that! It was missing a rooftop wine party, mind you. Fingers crossed that the April Direct delivers on that note.