It’s safe to say that, 146 million sales later, Nintendo’s risk of launching a dockable handheld console in 2017 has paid off handsomely. After all, Sony’s PS Vita was all but dead by that point, and despite the 3DS managing to reverse its fortunes after a swift price drop in its first year, many claimed that the rise of mobile gaming would spell the end of handheld consoles.

Yet the Switch proved the naysayers wrong and, if anything, ignited a renewed interest in handhelds the likes of which we haven’t seen in years. Mobile gaming has fallen by the wayside (somewhat - though Nintendo properties have also dipped their toes in the water here), and, we now have a bevvy of powerful handheld consoles to choose from, including the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally X, the Lenovo Legion Go, and many more. Yet despite the growing competition, the Switch has comfortably maintained its position as the king of handheld gaming in 2024.

Looking ahead to the Switch’s eventual successor, however, there’s a chance that this may change. According to recent reports, it seems like both Sony and Microsoft will be launching native PlayStation and Xbox handhelds in the coming years, presenting what may well be the biggest threat to Nintendo’s current dominance within the handheld market. Windows and Android-based consoles certainly have their audience, but there’s a reason Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft are referred to as ‘the big three’; their prominence within the gaming industry is simply unmatched.

But just how much of a threat could Sony and Microsoft really pose to Nintendo? Is the mere prospect of a new PlayStation or Xbox handheld enough to make President Shuntaro Furukawa quake in his boots, or is there more to the story?

If you ask us, there are several caveats to consider with this whole thing, and at least until we get some official details from Sony and Microsoft, we remain confident that Nintendo will maintain its current streak of success and rinse the competition in a potential new ‘handheld war’.

For starters, let’s consider what these new PlayStation and Xbox handhelds will reportedly be. Rather than dedicated consoles designed for bespoke, exclusive games like the Vita and the 3DS, they’re said to be following in the footsteps of the Switch and will allow users to play home console games on the go. Unlike the Switch, however, it seems unlikely that either device will, well, switch.

Unless Sony and Microsoft want to completely upend the way that their console ecosystems function, it’s probable that consumers will be faced with two options: either purchase a home console to play games on the big screen, or opt for a handheld device to play them on the go. A third option, of course, will be to splurge on both a home console and a handheld device; a choice that may cost users in excess of $1000.

With Nintendo, meanwhile, if the company is truly set on simply evolving the current Switch with a more powerful successor (which, according to the myriad leaks and rumours, it is), then we can probably expect a device that can be played both at home and on the go for around $400-500, give or take. Not exactly cheap, sure, but it’s a more acceptable option than having to pay for two separate devices to achieve the same functionality.

Let’s say Sony and Microsoft do come out with dockable handhelds, however: are they going to be as powerful or feature-rich as their dedicated home console brethren? Chances are they won’t be, and if not, will consumers really be satisfied with this? Nintendo has largely gotten away with the Switch’s lacklustre specs thanks to a remarkable cadence of excellent first-party games along with the simple fact that it’s really the only option available. Microsoft, meanwhile, has certainly benefited in the short-term from offering a weaker, more affordable machine with the Series S, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that this decision is having a detrimental long-term effect on third-party support.

Another thing to look at is how far off these devices supposedly are. Reports state that if Sony and Microsoft push ahead with their plans for new handhelds, they’re likely still several years away from launch. The obvious benefit to Nintendo here is that this gives the company some breathing space with the Switch 2, and unless Valve suddenly comes out with a more powerful Steam Deck in the near future, the Switch successor will be facing the exact same competition that the current Switch contends with today.

But what about the inevitable PS6 and next-gen Xbox? While Sony has kept schtum on a successor to the PS5 so far, Microsoft has already stated that its next console will represent the “largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation”. That sounds lovely, we suppose, but what does it mean for the company's plans for a handheld device? If these things really are several years away, then it’s not out of the question to assume that their respective launches might clash with the next generation of home consoles.

If that’s the case, will the handhelds be able to play PS6 and next-gen Xbox games, or will consumers be lumped with weaker hardware that can only play current-gen titles? The most likely scenario is that next-gen games will be scalable enough to enable a release on handhelds, but again, this goes back to the issue of power; if users have the option to play a prettier, better-performing game on a home console, why would they opt for a weaker, handheld alternative?

And will developers, who are already exasperated with the Series S, be comfortable working with even more variables? It's true that many third-party games are already compromised so that they run adequately on the Nintendo Switch, but this is a deliberate choice so publishers can take advantage of the 146 million-strong install base. Forcing teams, however, to cater to home consoles and handheld devices with different specs sounds like a recipe for disaster when devs are already struggling to optimise their games across the Xbox Series X and S.

The last and perhaps most important thing to consider is just how much of a stronghold Nintendo has in the industry with its first-party catalogue. The company hasn’t only sold a boatload of Switch consoles over the last seven years; it’s also seen a remarkable uptick in software sales, with its biggest franchises selling tens of millions of copies throughout the course of the Switch’s lifespan. The Switch 2 will inevitably benefit from this with new entries in the Mario Kart franchise, Animal Crossing, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and yes, despite some of the backlash it's received in recent years, Pokémon. It’s going to take something truly special to disrupt Nintendo’s current momentum.

So yes, Nintendo is sure to face some stiffer opposition in the future if Sony and Microsoft follow through with their loose plans to bring new handheld devices to market. But we’re not even remotely worried just yet. Anticipation for the Switch’s successor suggests that the upcoming console is going to enjoy a healthy launch, and if Nintendo maintains the same level of support that it’s been provided to the current Switch, then the Switch 2 will be cruising into the sunset long before a new PlayStation or Xbox handheld makes it onto store shelves.

What are you thoughts on the supposed upcoming 'handheld war'? Will Nintendo have it easy with the Switch 2, or will Sony and Microsoft provide some fresh competition in the years ahead? Be sure to vote in the above polls and a leave a comment with your opinion down below.