It’s safe to say that, 146 million sales later, Nintendo’s risk of launching a dockable handheld console in 2017 has paid off handsomely. After all, Sony’s PS Vita was all but dead by that point, and despite the 3DS managing to reverse its fortunes after a swift price drop in its first year, many claimed that the rise of mobile gaming would spell the end of handheld consoles.
Yet the Switch proved the naysayers wrong and, if anything, ignited a renewed interest in handhelds the likes of which we haven’t seen in years. Mobile gaming has fallen by the wayside (somewhat - though Nintendo properties have also dipped their toes in the water here), and, we now have a bevvy of powerful handheld consoles to choose from, including the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally X, the Lenovo Legion Go, and many more. Yet despite the growing competition, the Switch has comfortably maintained its position as the king of handheld gaming in 2024.
Looking ahead to the Switch’s eventual successor, however, there’s a chance that this may change. According to recent reports, it seems like both Sony and Microsoft will be launching native PlayStation and Xbox handhelds in the coming years, presenting what may well be the biggest threat to Nintendo’s current dominance within the handheld market. Windows and Android-based consoles certainly have their audience, but there’s a reason Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft are referred to as ‘the big three’; their prominence within the gaming industry is simply unmatched.
But just how much of a threat could Sony and Microsoft really pose to Nintendo? Is the mere prospect of a new PlayStation or Xbox handheld enough to make President Shuntaro Furukawa quake in his boots, or is there more to the story?
If you ask us, there are several caveats to consider with this whole thing, and at least until we get some official details from Sony and Microsoft, we remain confident that Nintendo will maintain its current streak of success and rinse the competition in a potential new ‘handheld war’.
For starters, let’s consider what these new PlayStation and Xbox handhelds will reportedly be. Rather than dedicated consoles designed for bespoke, exclusive games like the Vita and the 3DS, they’re said to be following in the footsteps of the Switch and will allow users to play home console games on the go. Unlike the Switch, however, it seems unlikely that either device will, well, switch.
Unless Sony and Microsoft want to completely upend the way that their console ecosystems function, it’s probable that consumers will be faced with two options: either purchase a home console to play games on the big screen, or opt for a handheld device to play them on the go. A third option, of course, will be to splurge on both a home console and a handheld device; a choice that may cost users in excess of $1000.
With Nintendo, meanwhile, if the company is truly set on simply evolving the current Switch with a more powerful successor (which, according to the myriad leaks and rumours, it is), then we can probably expect a device that can be played both at home and on the go for around $400-500, give or take. Not exactly cheap, sure, but it’s a more acceptable option than having to pay for two separate devices to achieve the same functionality.
Let’s say Sony and Microsoft do come out with dockable handhelds, however: are they going to be as powerful or feature-rich as their dedicated home console brethren? Chances are they won’t be, and if not, will consumers really be satisfied with this? Nintendo has largely gotten away with the Switch’s lacklustre specs thanks to a remarkable cadence of excellent first-party games along with the simple fact that it’s really the only option available. Microsoft, meanwhile, has certainly benefited in the short-term from offering a weaker, more affordable machine with the Series S, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that this decision is having a detrimental long-term effect on third-party support.
Another thing to look at is how far off these devices supposedly are. Reports state that if Sony and Microsoft push ahead with their plans for new handhelds, they’re likely still several years away from launch. The obvious benefit to Nintendo here is that this gives the company some breathing space with the Switch 2, and unless Valve suddenly comes out with a more powerful Steam Deck in the near future, the Switch successor will be facing the exact same competition that the current Switch contends with today.
But what about the inevitable PS6 and next-gen Xbox? While Sony has kept schtum on a successor to the PS5 so far, Microsoft has already stated that its next console will represent the “largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation”. That sounds lovely, we suppose, but what does it mean for the company's plans for a handheld device? If these things really are several years away, then it’s not out of the question to assume that their respective launches might clash with the next generation of home consoles.
If that’s the case, will the handhelds be able to play PS6 and next-gen Xbox games, or will consumers be lumped with weaker hardware that can only play current-gen titles? The most likely scenario is that next-gen games will be scalable enough to enable a release on handhelds, but again, this goes back to the issue of power; if users have the option to play a prettier, better-performing game on a home console, why would they opt for a weaker, handheld alternative?
And will developers, who are already exasperated with the Series S, be comfortable working with even more variables? It's true that many third-party games are already compromised so that they run adequately on the Nintendo Switch, but this is a deliberate choice so publishers can take advantage of the 146 million-strong install base. Forcing teams, however, to cater to home consoles and handheld devices with different specs sounds like a recipe for disaster when devs are already struggling to optimise their games across the Xbox Series X and S.
The last and perhaps most important thing to consider is just how much of a stronghold Nintendo has in the industry with its first-party catalogue. The company hasn’t only sold a boatload of Switch consoles over the last seven years; it’s also seen a remarkable uptick in software sales, with its biggest franchises selling tens of millions of copies throughout the course of the Switch’s lifespan. The Switch 2 will inevitably benefit from this with new entries in the Mario Kart franchise, Animal Crossing, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and yes, despite some of the backlash it's received in recent years, Pokémon. It’s going to take something truly special to disrupt Nintendo’s current momentum.
So yes, Nintendo is sure to face some stiffer opposition in the future if Sony and Microsoft follow through with their loose plans to bring new handheld devices to market. But we’re not even remotely worried just yet. Anticipation for the Switch’s successor suggests that the upcoming console is going to enjoy a healthy launch, and if Nintendo maintains the same level of support that it’s been provided to the current Switch, then the Switch 2 will be cruising into the sunset long before a new PlayStation or Xbox handheld makes it onto store shelves.
What are you thoughts on the supposed upcoming 'handheld war'? Will Nintendo have it easy with the Switch 2, or will Sony and Microsoft provide some fresh competition in the years ahead? Be sure to vote in the above polls and a leave a comment with your opinion down below.
Sony? Maybe.
Microsoft? That's hilarious.
The Nintendo advantage will be in how the system is priced.
Sony's handheld will be 400 bucks and won't be justifiable.
Microsoft has a chance to do something with Gamepass. Maybe a Series-S quality handheld that comes with a Gamepass sub for 300 bucks. That's attractive.
Microsoft can't stay committed to anything unless it's a huge success especially for hardware. They only real reason they still have hardware in the console space is that they need to survive until all their games are ready to be cross platform. Once that is done, they will jump ship.
Sony maybe but if their VR headset is anything to go by, they can't juggle another piece of hardware.
Pls don't be cloud gaming handheld only Microsoft
"Absolutely not" is my answer
Sony's a maybe. The only way I can see it working with Microsoft is if they don't even really make it an Xbox thing and sell it more around Windows. The ease of accessibility of that is the only real selling point the thing would have.
The jaded PS Vita fan in me says no.
Microsoft is barely doing anything to significant to sell Xboxs. Sony has proven time and time again that they won't priorize anything aside from their current home console.
And honestly, I feel like this gen has proven that none of the console manufacturers can juggle more than one system.
I don't think Sony/Xbox have any real shot at denting Nintendo's dominance in the handheld space. For Nintendo, the Switch is their one focus, there's no divide between a console and a handheld, their console is a handheld. If Sony tries to make a PSP/Vita style system it's going to be a separate thing. There's no shot at it playing PS5 Pro/PS6 games, because that's just not possible. So now their resources are split between PS5/6 games and Vita2 games, as are developers. It won't work, it didn't work with the Vita.
Xbox could potentially make a Steam Deck-esque system that can play games on the level of an Xbox Series S, but it's going to be expensive and again divide developer focus having to support another platform that is underpowered compared to whatever Xbox's current console is at the time. Xbox already doesn't really have the software to sell consoles, so there's little chance that an underpowered system from them is going to sell on the merits of its games.
Meanwhile, Nintendo cranks out system-selling software constantly and has all of their focus and backing behind their one horse that the public is already in love with.
There's just no storming this castle.
As a side note. I loved the PS Vita. It was everything the PSP should have been and more. It had amazing hardware, great features, felt great in the hand, it was an amazing system, and Sony let it die on the vine. I have no faith whatsoever that Sony can do it.
@WhensDinner Plus, Nintendo focus on smaller style less expensive games is paying dividends. SONY/Microsoft expensive first party focus is starting to show its age and unsustainable.
The problem with these 2 making handhelds is that idk who they're making them for besides their diehard consumers.
The reports and rumors are saying that both of these are being made to play the existing Playstation/Xbox libraries, they aren't gonna be some kind of unique devices.
And I hate saying this cuz i'm tired of hearing it as a Nintendo fan myself but if you wanted that today, you'd literally just get a PC handheld. They get Playstation and Xbox games already because they both release their games on PC.
If somebody wanted a portable Xbox/Playstation experiences, the market is already completely saturated with options for that. I already have my prefered portable console in Nintendo and I buy Playstation consoles alongside it as well. I don't really need a portable Playstation.
Neither company is thinking ‘let’s make a handheld and then craft games that will work well on the system’. They’re thinking ‘this Gen has been really disappointing, let’s put out a handheld and then slap all the games designed for 4K TV’s from this Gen on it’.
Power, Battery Life, Memory, File Size, Sound, Text Size, Save Points, Internet Connectivity- they all have to considered when making games for a handheld console.
Nintendo always designs their games to work on the console, not the console to play a bunch of games from wherever.
Nope for several reasons:
Sony could. Xbox I really doubt.
I loved the PSP, would love to see Sony take another shot at it. Though that being said I’ve been far less enamoured with Sony’s output recently. It’s good stuff but I miss the variety they had when they made things like Ape Escape, Patapon, Loco Roco, Tearaway, Modnation etc. Games like that would be essential for me to consider it.
I'm not really sure how it will go in a modern setting. The only direct portable competition Nintendo's had in recent memory are the PSP and Vita. Both of them reached a bit beyond their grasp and struggled at the same task where the Switch succeeded; bringing the home console experience on the go. If Sony/Microsoft can put out something akin to a portable Series S, they might be able to scoop a decent bit of that market out from under Nintendo.
More competition is always good.
Anyway, I think for Xbox handheld it makes more sense to make it a handheld PC similar to Steam Deck or ROG Ally, running Windows (hopefully tweaked to work well with the controller inputs).
For Sony, I expect it to run same games as PS5 but with downgraded settings. Should be doable if it's still a few years down the line.
Maybe Sony since they have had a successful handheld before (PSP) even if that didn't last long. The PlayStation brand is also very strong.
Microsoft? If they are struggling to compete in dedication home consoles where they have been a major player for well over 20 years, they stand no chance with handhelds where they have 0 experience.
unlike sony gamers today prefer playing on tv or a monitor..xbox gamers prefer tv or monitor.
nintendo stopped trying to compete in real console hardware long time ago.. there best success has been in portable consoles..
@N00BiSH we could argue that buying a Lenovo Legion go with running Microsoft Store on it and Game pass, is already like having Microsoft portable with plenty of great 3rd party AAA games on the pass.
I would really go that way + Nintendo Switch 2 than any unsupported expensive handheld sony will create.
They may not have to: Switch has its niche while the Steam Deck shows how popular a more powerful non-Nintendo alternative can be. Sony already has experience with portables and Microsoft can leverage the resources to make a viable Deck competitor.
I still wish Nintendo was a third party dev for PC so I can keep gaming to just my PC and my Steam Deck, but what can you do. /shrug
@Anachronism PS Vita is such a great console, a technical marvel for the time. It could have easily been the predecessor of Switch in term of success, if Sony did not stop supporting it so early. It has still plenty of beautiful game on it that would be great on Switch too (i.e. The Vanillaware trio: Dragon Crown, Muramasa Rebirth, Odin Sphere)
Sadly, Sony has set a precedent that if something doesn't go well, they will drop it quickly. Also, they don't put as many resources into a project as needed unless it's their main console. At the moment, even their main home console isn't getting much from their in-house developers.
Everyone knows how to craft a handheld console. Hell, take any modern phone and put a telescopic controller on it and you have a handheld console. But the question is, where do you take it from there? Will it overheat? How long can the battery last? How many companies will develop quality games for it? I dislike Nintendo as much as the next guy, but one can't deny they are the kings of handheld consoles because they know how to craft and sell one.
@WhensDinner i totally agree with what you said about the PS Vita.
That made me lose any hope that Sony will truly support an handheld again.
I mean, I love my vita a lot as a portable perfect PS1 and a fantastic retro emulator. So I would love for them to do a new one with more power, but they don't have a chance in hell. Their chance was the Vita, when Nintendo was at their weakest following the 3DS launch, and Sony botched it so badly. Nintendo's stranglehold on the portable market has only grown since then.
If Microsoft does a version of the ROG Ally, I am in. As they are trying to go console agnostic anyway. Sony, I would wait until year 4 of whatever they make to see if they will continue supporting it. Sony has the same 3rd party issues on handheld that Nintendo had on console (not counting ported games or games that worked on psp/vita like ps1 games) so far though either would need a TV out for me to bite. I buy handhelds for the games. Not because I actually like them. Switch and arguably WiiU were the first handhelds in my life that I have enjoyed.
That being said both Sony and MS have pushed me back to Nintendo/PC next gen so this is likely a moot point for me.
Neither have a chance, their main player base wants Fifa and CoD
No way, simple as that.
As for the second question, I loved the Vita (never had the PSP) but a theoretical new PS handheld nowadays is just a strong maybe for me.
Microsoft? I rather use my hands to play with fire.
@N00BiSH I recently got the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme with Windows 11 on it. It's an incredible bit of kit and I've not touched my Switch for a while (I'll go back for sure as there's games to finish).
If Microsoft do a Surface type handheld at a good price which means you can play PC games then it could be onto a winner. They don't need to though as plenty of upcoming handhelds are using their OS and they'll get a cut anyway.
PS Vita only failed because of the proprietary SD Card that costed an arm and a leg.
Also, Sony jumped the ship before everyone else, which is insane.
Otherwise Vita was a solid handheld, very powerful at the time.
If Sony gets it right this time, they could indeed be a serious competitor.
Microsoft... nah...
I do not think they can compete to any serious level and I am not interested myself. Sony might be able to come up with something appealing, but not Switch beating. Microsoft, I cannot see it happening, as they can't resist giving the exclusives to everyone else!
I remember when Sony dropped the Vita in the west, and they were like "handhelds are for children, adults play on smartphones".
Will be interesting to see if Sony releases a new handheld and if they continue their tradition of dropping the ball after release, if they care to pick it back up.
New entry in the Mario Kart franchise? @Olliemar28 It'll be 2034 and Nintendo will still be releasing new DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ultimate Plus Extreme. Nintendo making Mario Kart 9 is the new version of the early '90s joke about when Capcom is going to make Street Fighter III.
It really depends on how they approach a handheld. If its on par or even close to the power of their home consoles and you can just now play portably, maybe, but unfortunately they've trained their audiences to expect power first and foremost so if they're not powerful handhelds I think they'll be DOA.
I can't really see it happening; you got Steam Deck for PS5/Xbox Series X high end stuff and Switch(2) for the rest. The "handheld ship" has sailed a long time ago for Sony and Microsoft never had one.
Mobile had a promising start but it could never get past being underpowered arcade-like games. As anything that required more than 2 inputs at the same time was infeasible for most games. Now today we see that the current top mobile games are the same as they’ve always been.
“we now have a bevvy of powerful handheld consoles to choose from”
You mean “bevy”, right? A “bevvy” is slang for an alcoholic beverage.
It'll be healthy to see them try. 😂
But this is topic for 15 years from now, and ONLY IF Nintendo makes a truckload of bad decisions starting today.
For me the best selling point of the Switch is simply that it can be whatever you want it to be.
I predominantly use mine as a home console but the fact it can be either a home console or a handheld is probably why it's done so well.
Obviously I can only speak for myself but if the Switch was a handheld only device I probably wouldn't have bought one
No chance, basically:
-People buy nintendo consoles for their exclusives, handheld/hybrid is a nice addition that made switch more popular
-if Sony tries to go with a console that could move ps5 game it will be REALLY expensive, which will affect sales. Checking development times of Sony if they try to do a lower version with its own games it will be dead on release
-there are already handheld consoles that can play pc games and game pass so a Microsoft handheld console is no really necessary
I wish any of these could work, I still use my vita and my psp, but...
honestly, they'll probably target 2 different demographic.
Nintendo will always target the family. Sony/Microsoft will most likely provide a more powerful hardware at a much higher cost, that target the hardcore gamer.
Kinda like how Nintendo compete with all PC handheld on the market currently. The switch sales did not take a hit, because of the high price difference and "use-case".
@arnoldlayne83 Yeah, by all accounts it seems like it was a great little piece of hardware. It's a shame Sony just sent it out to die like it did.
Competing with Nintendo? Not a chance. Sony and MS's handhelds will likely be more expensive than the Switch 2 and also(according to the same rumors that are reporting these handhelds existence) won't have their own exclusive games.
Can these handhelds be successful? Perhaps. I might be interested in them since I prefer portable gaming. However, after the Vita, I'm cautious about how Sony handles another portable.
What matters most is the games. There are only 4 games I could possibly be interested in that are not on Switch 1. And I'm pretty sure most of them will be ported to Switch 2.
I think both Sony and Microsoft should focus much more on software than hardware at the moment ... but that's just my opinion.
Really happy with my Switch and all my great games!
