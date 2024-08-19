I hope they have a whole Nintendo Direct exhibit that prominently features Mr. Iwata and a bunch of his stuff like the L hat he wore in the Year of Luigi Direct back in 2013. Iwata's legacy deserves to live on forever. Just give me a whole room filled with Nintendo Direct memorabilia and other products featured in Nintendo promotional videos like Nonspecific Action Figure, lol.

Maybe there could even be a gallery with photo portraits of a bunch of Nintendo's senior employees--like when you go into a hospital and they have all the doctors' pictures framed on the wall. Could be a good way to introduce us to new staff we're not too familiar with. Maybe each could have a little plaque that explains their contributions to the company.

I don't know if this was really a Japanese thing necessarily, but a room where you could flip through a complete collection of old Nintendo Power magazines would be awesome. Maybe they have all of the copies in a sealed display case, but they have a large interactive screen where you can view high-res scans of every page of every issue sorted by months.

Something they didn't show that I feel like is a MUST are prototype hardware designs as well as a portion dedicated to concept art and other beta elements that were scrapped for one reason or another.

The more I think about it, the more my mind is spinning with other ideas they could implement. They could salvage some of their old E3 booth displays to put in the museum, like the BotW, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Smash Ultimate ones, as well as the Animal Crossing display they had at PAX that one year.

Maybe they can even have a bedroom exhibit where you and a partner get to enjoy a magical stay in one of their love hote-- **gets shot**