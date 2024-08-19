Well, we've just had our first proper look at the Nintendo Museum, courtesy of Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and at the very end of the broadcast, an opening date was confirmed.
The official date is now confirmed as 2nd October 2024, following previous statements from Nintendo mentioning how it would be opening its doors in Fall 2024.
"The Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan is scheduled to open on October 2nd, 2024!"
As part of this announcement, Nintendo is now accepting drawing entries for October and November tickets, where you are given a chance to reserve tickets.
It's noted on the official website that tickets will be sold via a randomly selected drawing and must be purchased before your visit. You'll also need a Nintendo Account to make a reservation. The entry deadline is 23:59 on 31st August 2024.
We'll have more information to share about the Nintendo Museum soon.
