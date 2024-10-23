Lumber Tumble Free-For-All - - Don't fall off the bridge. Navigate the twisting path while avoiding the logs!

Big Top Quiz Free-For-All - - Study the images on the balls and then answer the questions. Faster correct answers are worth more points, so be quick but careful!

Camera-Ready Free-For-All - - Take a photo that matches the one shown at the beginning of each round. There are three rounds, so get snappy!

Scare-ousel Free-For-All - Yes Make your way around the merry-go-round while avoiding the obstacles. If you get zapped, you're out!

Snag The Flags Free-For-All - - Run around the sphere and capture the flags. Whoever touches the most flags wins. Keep your eyes open for a hint about flag locations.

Sandwiched Free-For-All - Yes Watch out for falling sandwiches!

Hot Cross Blocks Free-For-All - - Choose block patterns to build a path across the lava. If you choose the same block pattern as someone else, no one gets it! Blocks that don't connect will sink.

Light-Wave Battle Free-For-All - - Jump to dodge light waves. Attack your opponents by doing a Ground Pound to send out light waves of your own!

Night Lights Free-For-All Yes - Be the fastest to liven up the castle. Turn the wheel to turn on your lights.

Tilt-a-Golf Free-For-All Yes - Tilt the golf course to steer the ball into the hole. Flick [the Joy-Con] to bounce the ball. You'll get more points if you sink the shot first!

Granite Getaway Free-For-All - - Run! Get away from the giant boulder. Jump over or go around the rubble to safely reach the goal.

Three Throw Free-For-All - - Sink jump shots for points! Time your shot to adjust the ball's arc. Second-row shots are worth two points. Balls remain in the nets and will block other balls.

Domination Free-For-All - - Mash the button for 10 seconds to set up a line of Whomps, then watch them fall like dominoes! Whoever has the longest line wins.

Hot-Hot-Hop Free-For-All - Yes Keep your cool and avoid the Magmaarghs and Fire Bar.

Cold Front Free-For-All - Yes Survive the Ty-foos' winds while moving along the slippery ice. Be careful not to fall!

Thwomp the Difference Free-For-All - - Find the unique image behind the protective Thwomps. Faster correct answers give higher scores, so be quick but careful!

Hammer It Home Free-For-All Yes - Charge up the perfect amount of power, hold 'ZL' / 'ZR' and swing [the Joy-Con]! Charge longer to hit harder. The first one to hammer all their nails into the board wins.

Twist and Sort Free-For-All Yes - Sort Cheep Cheeps and Bloopers into the correct boxes. Tilt [the Joy-Con] to move the platforms.

Shuttle Scuttle Free-For-All Yes - Avoid damage while boosting toward the goal. If you get zapped twice, you're out!

Tiny Triathlon Free-For-All Yes - Three races in a row! Paddle, pedal, and hurdle your way to victory!

Pickax Dash Free-For-All Yes - Press and hold 'ZL' / 'ZR' while swinging [the Joy-Con] like a pickax to dig a tunnel as fast as you can!

Gate Key-pers Free-For-All - - Match the correct key to the correct gate. Remembering the combinations the other players have tried will help!

Sled to the Edge Free-For-All - - Release the reins so that you stop as close to the edge as possible without falling off. Watch and learn from the Toads.

Rinks to Riches Free-For-All - - Steer the ice skate to collect coins. Red coins are hidden in the large snowballs. Bump into them three times to break them open.

Trample-line Free-For-All - Yes Avoid the Horned Ant Troopers as you bounce continuously. If you land on one, you're out!

Stamp Out! Free-For-All - - Stamp your color onto the paper to cover as much as you can. Mash the jump button to scoot forward or hold it down to jump farther.

Platform Peril Free-For-All - - Cross the platforms and collect coins. If you fall, you're out!

Treasure Divers Free-For-All - - Salvage treasure chests from the ocean floor. Running out of air or bumping into sea creatures will cost you time. The big treasure chest contains lots of coins!

Treetop Treasure Free-For-All - - Collect coins above the seesaws. Falling off will cost you time!

Sunset Standoff 1 vs. 3 - - The solo player flies the Bomber Bill toward the team side, steering left and right to try to hit them. If any of the players on the team side last five rounds, they all win!

Cookie Cutters 1 vs. 3 - - Cut out as many cookies as possible. The solo player is responsible for three cookiecutters, while the players on the team side are responsible for one cookie cutter each.

Unfriendly Flying Object 1 vs. 3 - - The solo player drops spike platforms and tries to hit the team side. At least one of the players on the team side needs to last until time runs out to win.

Lost and Pound 1 vs. 3 - - The solo player chooses a hiding spot, and the team side guesses where to strike with the hammer. The team side has to guess correctly three times to win.

Arch Rivals 1 vs. 3 Yes - The solo player fires arrows at the targets while the team side tilts [the Joy-Con] left and right to make them miss. The solo player needs to get 100 points within the time limit to win.

Blame it on the Crane 1 vs. 3 - - The solo player tries to catch the team side with the claw while the team side tries to avoid it. If everyone on the team side is caught, the solo player wins.

Income Stream 1 vs. 3 Yes - The solo player rides Plessie while the others ride water scooters. Collect all the coins you can, but be careful; falling off the waterway will cost you time!

Cage Catch 1 vs. 3 - - The solo player needs to avoid the cage. The team side needs to work together to move the cage over the pool and drop it onto the swimming solo player.

Broozer Bash 1 vs. 3 - - The solo player rides the Broozer robot and tries to land punches. Press 'L' / 'R' to turn and 'Right' on the D-pad to move. The team side wins if any of their players survive.

On-Again, Off-Again 1 vs. 3 - - The solo player uses the switch to change the blocks and drop Grrrols. Try to collect Grrrols above and drop them at the right time! The team side avoids the Grrrols.

Snow Brawl 1 vs. 3 - - Snowball fight! It's one against three, but the Ukikis will help the solo player.

Squeaky Shakedown 1 vs. 3 - - The solo player hits the team side with the squeaky hammer to steal coins. The team side keeps their total number of coins remaining.

Rocky Rope Race 2 vs. 2 - - Two players take turns swinging to the next bar along the route to the goal. Make sure your teammate has a firm grip on their bar before you let go of yours!

Pickin' Produce 2 vs. 2 - - Sort the fruit in teams of two. Work together to send bananas, apples, and watermelons along the correct conveyor belts.

Prime Cut 2 vs. 2 - - Try to cut the steaks perfectly in half within the time limit. You'll need to maneuver to find the cutting line that seems most even.

Dorrie Pedal-Paddle 2 vs. 2 Yes - Two players pedal a boat toward the goal. The player on the right paddles quickly to turn left, while the player on the left paddles quickly to turn right.

Robo Arm Wrestle 2 vs. 2 Yes - Arm wrestle your way to victory in a 10-second team battle. Hold 'ZL' / 'ZR' and shake [the Joy-Con] to power up your arm-wrestling machine.

Two-Axis Taxi 2 vs. 2 - - Get your vehicles to the goal in teams of two. One player controls horizontal movement while the other controls vertical movement.

Jump the Gun 2 vs. 2 - - Work together to reach the goal. One player fires Bullet Bills to create a path while the other player jumps across. Be careful where you place the Bullet Bills!

Defuse or Lose 2 vs. 2 - - Ground Pound the sparks to extinguish them and delay the explosion. The team whose King Bob-omb explodes first loses.

Match Makers 2 vs. 2 - - Teams of two search for cards with matching pictures to escape the floor. The first team to escape from four floors is the winner.

Shadow Play 2 vs. 2 - - Work as a team to overlap two shapes to make the displayed shape. The team who makes the shape first gets one point, and the first team to get three points wins.

Tricky Turntable 2 vs. 2 - - Tactical turning earns coins. The pedestal turns 90 degrees for each button held down. When it stops, you'll get whatever's in front of your team!

Coin Corral 2 vs. 2 Yes - Lasso the treasure chests. The big ones need two lassos and contain 3 coins, while the small ones contain 1 coin. Getting a Bob-omb will cost you time.

Fast Fishing Duel Yes - Fish up the Cheep Cheep faster than your opponent. Reel in with [the Joy-Con] right when the bobber sinks!

Slappy-Go-Round Duel - - Do a Ground Pound to spin the hand and hit your opponent, and dodge it with a jump. If your opponent dodges, the hand hits you. If you get hit five times, you lose!

Stone-Eye Bowling Duel - - You have 10 seconds to decide where to roll the ball to take out as many Stone-Eyes as you can. You only have one shot.

Fuzzy Heights Duel - - Climb higher than your opponent within the time limit. Be careful not to hit the Fuzzies!

All the Marbles Duel - - Push your opponent out of the way and move through the marbles to reach the goal first!

Roll with It Item Yes - Tilt the platform to roll the ball to the item you want.

Prize Line Item - - Stop the wheels to connect the lines with the item you want.

A Stone's Throw Item - - Push the stone at whichever item you want.

Flip 'n Find Item - - Flip the cards picturing the item you want. You'll get the item of the first pair you make.

Prize Drop Item - - Drop the medal and try to get the item you want.

Mario's Three-peat Showdown - - Compete for the most points across three games: Leaf Leap, Bumper Balls, and Shy Guy Says.

Luigi Rescue Operation Showdown - - Luigi is trapped in the mansion! Solve the puzzles to save him. The first player to reach the final room wins. If you have trouble solving a puzzle, check the TV!

Peach's Day Off Showdown - - Enjoy a day off with Peach! Compete for the most points across three games.

Daisy's Field Day Showdown - - Collect medals in four events. Red medals are worth three points each. The player with the most points wins!

Wario's Buzzer Beater Showdown - - It's Wario's buzz-to-answer quiz show! Answer quickly and correctly to get more points. There are 10 questions total.

Jr's Jauntlet Showdown - - Endure Bowser Jr.'s challenges to earn points. The player with the most points wins!

DK's Conga Line Showdown - - Match Donkey Kong's rhythm to play the bongos! The most on-beat player wins.

Rosalina's Radical Race Showdown Yes - Slide down the course to the goal. On ramps, shake [the Joy-Con] at the right time for big jumps!

Yoshi's Mountain Race Showdown - - Hop atop Yoshi and race up the mountain. Eat fruit to dash for a few seconds.

Walugi's Pinball Arcade Showdown - - Take on Waluigi's pinball machine! See what happens when you light up the letters W . A . L . U . I . G . I!

Dragoneel Slayers Boss - - Ride your personal watercrafts while dealing with Dragoneel. Collect shells while it swims nearby, and when it breaches, attack with all you have!

Mega Stingby Stonkers Boss - - Attack the Mega Stingby with Ground Pounds. Climb atop the platform, hop onto the enemy, and then unleash your attacks. You can't do multiple Ground Pounds in rapid succession.

Mega Rocky Wrench Wreckers Boss - - Shoot the Mega Rocky Wrench with your cannon. If you get hit by a wrench, you'll lose points, so try to shoot them down too!

Boss Sumo Bro Blitzers Boss - - Rotate the panels and complete the circuit to charge up and attack Boss Sumo Bro with a bolt of electricity. Faster solutions create stronger bolts.

Bowser Crashers Boss - - It's a showdown with Impostor Bowser! Hold the button to charge up, then release it to activate the jet attack. There are four charge levels, and you'll glow when charged to max.

Noggin Knock Kooplathon - - Hammer the mechanical Monty Moles! Hitting Bob-ombs will cost you time.

Brick Breaker Kooplathon - - Break bricks with shells and get coins! Move the bar at the bottom to bounce shells off of it.

Gold 'n Brown Kooplathon - - Pull the rolls out of the oven when they're done baking. When you see it bounce and hear it sizzle, it's done! You won't get any coins for burnt or overcooked rolls.

Spike's Gambit Kooplathon - - Collect coins while avoiding the spiky rollers. Watch out for the big one!

Down the Hatch Kooplathon - - Push prizes into the chute. Character dolls are worth lots of coins.

Burning Bridges Kooplathon - - Jump over the fireballs!

Sky-High Cannons Kooplathon - - Launch out of cannons at the right time to grab coins. You can move a little while soaring, and you can move the cannon at the very bottom left and right.

Which Door Has More? Kooplathon - - Choose the door with the character there's more of to earn coins. The bonus rooms have three doors, but are worth more coins!

Coin Conveyor Kooplathon - - Create rows and columns using the pieces. Get bonus coins by clearing multiple lines at once. Bob-ombs clear the surrounding blocks.

Lane Change Kooplathon - - Collect as many coins as you can while avoiding the obstacles. Drive quickly, but drive carefully!

Castle Hassle Kooplathon - - Be careful of the falling iron balls and the holes in the floor as you escape from Impostor Bowser.

Sleight of Shell Kooplathon - - Choose a chest that doesn't contain Bob-ombs. Pay attention to the shuffle!

Fire Away Kooplathon - - Mash the button to climb and stay ahead of the lava. Be sure to avoid the Bullet Bills, and remember that in order to ascend, you must sometimes descend!

The Floor Is Falling Kooplathon - - Watch the panels, be careful where you stand, and don't fall!

Juiceworks Kaboom-Squad - - Work together to make apple juice. Each team has a different task: collecting apples, bottling juice, and loading boxes.

Ball Volley Kaboom-Squad - - Work together to set and spike the volleyballs. Gold balls are worth more points!

Ballistic Bingo Kaboom-Squad - - Work together to get horizontal, vertical, or diagonal bingos. Each player gets three shots per round. Gold panels are worth more!

Bath Bob-ombs Kaboom-Squad - - Keep Bob-ombs from the gate by tossing them into the water. They'll reach the water no matter where you're standing!

Chomp Wash Kaboom-Squad - - Clean the messy Chain Chomps as a team. One player holds the hose, and seven others patch the water pipe.

Puzzle Pandemonium Kaboom-Squad - - Work together to complete as many puzzles as possible before time runs out.

Look This Way Kaboom-Squad - - Face the indicated direction when the arrow stops. Work together to earn a high score. Watch out for fake-outs!

Ski-daddle Kaboom-Squad - - Follow the instructions to keep up the pace. Walk together and reach the finish line as quickly as possible.

Trading Cards Kaboom-Squad - - Work together to put the cards in the correct order. Tilt the analog stick to exchange cards with the player to your left or right.

Match! That! Item! Kaboom-Squad - - Stop the spinner on the correct image. Succeed together!

Soup Troupe Rhythm - - Feel the rhythm and cut the veggies! Vegetables will fall from above in time with the tempo. Swing the knife when veggies are right in front of you.

Parfait the Course Rhythm - - Feel the rhythm and decorate a parfait! Use your spoon to hit the fruit that the penguin pitches. Fruit thrown with a spin is faster, so be careful!

Whisk Cream Rhythm - - Feel the rhythm and whip some cream! Cream will fall from above in time with the rhythm. Begin stirring when reaches the bowl.

Spread 'n Butter Rhythm - - Feel the rhythm and butter the bread! First, get some butter on your knife. Then, smear it on the bread. If you miss the butter, you'll have nothing to spread across the bread!

Short-Stack Chef Rhythm - - Feel the rhythm and cook up some pancakes! Flip the pancake once it's done. As the size changes, so does the time it takes to cook!

On the Beet Rhythm - - Feel the rhythm and harvest some veggies! Swing the shovel at the right time to dig them up.

En Barb! Rhythm - - Feel the rhythm and skewer ingredients! The Lakitus will throw food. Wait until it's right in front of you, then skewer it!

Copycat Curry Rhythm - - Feel the rhythm and strike a pose! Follow the example to get the timing right. Spice is added to the curry once you've struck the pose.

Footlong Frenzy Rhythm - - Feel the rhythm and make some sandwiches! Ingredients will roll in from left and right. Once you have four, push the bread together.