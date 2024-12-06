There have already been a handful of stories about the sales success of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in countries like Japan, and now Square Enix has shared an update about how the game is performing globally.

Since launching on 14th November 2024 across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch, two million units of this remake have already been shipped and downloaded worldwide. Square Enix shared a graphic alongside this and thanked everyone for joining the adventure so far:

If you haven't already played this title, it's well worth a look - especially if you're a fan of this genre. Here on Nintendo Life, we gave this latest HD-2D Remake eight out of ten stars - calling it a faithful adaptation of a treasured RPG classic, even if it did have some performance issues.