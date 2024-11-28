Famitsu is back with our latest look at the physical software sales chart for Japan, and it's another week in the top spot for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

Square Enix's latest pulled in an additional 91,362 copies between Switch and PS5 this week, which is far from its debut's 821,770 total, but it's still enough to keep the Nintendo version in pole position. Meanwhile, the PS5 edition slips to third after another strong week from Super Mario Party Jamboree.

A fair few newbies populate the rest of the chart this week, with physical editions of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection and Stray sneaking into the top ten. Japan's Disney rhythm game, Disney Music Parade: Encore also lands in fifth with 9,260 sales in its first week.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (18th - 24th Nov) Total Unit Sales 1 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Switch 70,993 712,188 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 34,014 476,607 3 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake PS5 20,369 209,444 4 Mario & Luigi: Brothership Switch 9,920 88,529 5 Disney Music Parade: Encore Switch 9,260 NEW 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 9,001 6,064,932 7 Stray Switch 7,779 NEW 8 Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Switch 7,482 1,161,525 9 Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Switch 5,749 NEW 10 Minecraft Switch 5,706 3,682,045

Hardware is much the same as you'd expect, with the Switch OLED and Lite models holding Sony's new PS5 Pro in bronze position. The Switch has sold 69,135 units across its three SKUs this week, while the PS5 combines for 25,573.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (18th - 24th Nov) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 48,373 8,261,305 2 Switch Lite 14,432 6,232,233 3 PlayStation 5 Pro 10,128 102,092 4 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 9,346 877,915 5 Switch 6,330 19,950,111 6 PlayStation 5 6,099 5,277,120 7 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 1,132 9,081 8 Xbox Series S 769 324,866 9 Xbox Series X 756 309,949 10 PlayStation 4 34 7,928,827

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.