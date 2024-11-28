Famitsu is back with our latest look at the physical software sales chart for Japan, and it's another week in the top spot for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.
Square Enix's latest pulled in an additional 91,362 copies between Switch and PS5 this week, which is far from its debut's 821,770 total, but it's still enough to keep the Nintendo version in pole position. Meanwhile, the PS5 edition slips to third after another strong week from Super Mario Party Jamboree.
A fair few newbies populate the rest of the chart this week, with physical editions of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection and Stray sneaking into the top ten. Japan's Disney rhythm game, Disney Music Parade: Encore also lands in fifth with 9,260 sales in its first week.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Hardware is much the same as you'd expect, with the Switch OLED and Lite models holding Sony's new PS5 Pro in bronze position. The Switch has sold 69,135 units across its three SKUs this week, while the PS5 combines for 25,573.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (18th - 24th Nov)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|48,373
|8,261,305
|2
|Switch Lite
|
14,432
|6,232,233
|3
|PlayStation 5 Pro
|10,128
|102,092
|4
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|
9,346
|877,915
|5
|Switch
|6,330
|19,950,111
|
6
|
PlayStation 5
|6,099
|5,277,120
|
7
|Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|1,132
|9,081
|
8
|Xbox Series S
|769
|324,866
|
9
|Xbox Series X
|
756
|309,949
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|
34
|7,928,827
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Comments 15
The boycott is working guys, keep going! 😂
The trouble with not having region locks is that games have to be sold at a similar price globally.
Something like Dragon Quest would be better off selling for £30 in the UK, rather than £50 to entice new customers who have no affinity to the franchise.
@MeanBeanEgg It has heavy stock issues btw.
Unless you're the PS5 version, which was outaold by Super Mario Party Jamboree.
All jokes aside, I knew DQ would be here to stay, even with physical stock selling out.
Wow Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection being there almost knocked Minecraft out of the top 10. Also odd how only the Switch version made it to the top 10, I thought more people would prefer it on a console like the PS4. Nice to see Dragon Quest III selling so well, nice to know Yuji Horii and company taking their time to make sure their DQ remakes are fully finish and polish. Can't wait to see what they had in store for Dragon Quest I & II remakes for Switch and Dragon Quest XII for Switch 2.
Almost 3 to 1 on Switch to PS5 even with a new SKU for Sony. Switch continues to impress and surprise.
I'm not intently bashing Sony here. It's just staggering that what is now the most powerful console still can't compete with Switch numbers.
It's all about the games people.
If Nintendo can get DQ12 for launch or within the window, Switch 2 sales would go through the roof in Japan.
Love to see Dragon Quest III in first and third and selling the best on Switch and Jamboree in second!
Also happy even though there's quite the jump between third and fourth place (not as much as first and second, but still) Brothership in 4th, Disney Music Parade in 5th, Stray in 7th and Marvel vs. Capcom in 9th other than the usual Switch games like 8 Deluxe etc. in the rest of the top 10 and of course Switch itself still selling incredibly well.
About the (self-)censorship, there was no way any boycott would significantly reduce the sales of a Dragon Quest game, especially in Japan, and I wouldn't do it regardless considering all the good there still is to the game - there's a reason why Horii-san himself worked on this remake despite not being a fan at all of the useless (self-)censorship after all.
That said, it's worrying to see that (self-)censorship continues and increases and incredibly sad to see way too many fine or even happy about it - maybe even more so than in the past as it seemed way more people complained about changes à la 4Kids to make the example someone mentioned last time this came up - because again, while it might not affect something that matters to you now the same mechanisms can eventually be used to do so if we don't try to stop them now!
@Duncanballs even more impressive when you think the Switch has had almost 8 years of life without any price cuts.
But I think the narrative is changing. I love the high end hardware but younger gamers are much more swayed by the flexibility of a device and the Japanese got there long before us on that one.
It's why I believe we are suddenly hearing noise from Sony and Xbox about portable machine.
And god I hope the Switch 2 is a little beast of a machine!
Glad to see the game perform well in Japan, but it shouldn't be any surprise. I am saddened by the fact that the UK's interest in the game was a bit underwhelming, but I guess Japan makes more than up for that and possibly the US? Anyway, the game is on my wishlist for Yule, so I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it will be under the tree this holiday season
mario and luigi brothership sales are a huge disappointment and the capcom fighting collection physical sales are a bust.. echoes already out of top 10 in japan..
@JohnnyMind censorship and wokeness will only increase going forward but you hate to see it it especially in remasters or remakes of older games..
@johnedwin Unfortunately I think that will be the case and it's a shame as personally I'd love to see anyone make the games they want to make (absolutely including remasters/remakes unless it's the creator who wants to change something which is definitely not the case for certain changes in this Dragon Quest III remake as abovementioned) instead of them not being able to do so because of whatever reason explicitly or implicitly forced by others - again, I won't throw away all the good because of some bad, but how I wish we would see less and less of the latter!
Go go go DQ3! Great game that deserves more recognition in the West.
I mean, I understand it's not selling so much around here, DQ3 didn't come out to the West at that time, so here nobody is nostalgic about it, like we are with games like Chrono Trigger or FFVII.
But the game is fantastic and deserves to sell well, that's for sure.
DQ3 on the Switch is such a monumental hit and MVCFC did a lot better on Switch. Looks like the old cliche of 3rd party games not selling on Nintendo platforms has been debunked big time.
