When we check out the latest UK Charts data each week, we generally have a pretty good idea of where some of the newest titles will end up placing. Granted, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake was a little lower than our estimates when it debuted in 14th place last week, but when we scrolled through this week's list and found it had disappeared entirely, well, we frankly couldn't believe it.

Alas, it's true. The exceptional RPG remake from Square Enix has crashed out of the top 40 altogether, marking a stark difference between audiences' tastes in the UK when compared to Japan. We knew it would never do gangbusters, of course – Dragon Quest never really does well in the UK – but goodness, this is absurd. At least its performance over in Japan will likely be enough to keep Squeenix satisfied for now.

Sigh... Anyway, nothing we can do about it. Elsewhere, Nintendo is performing well this week, with the likes of Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Nintendo Switch Sports all claiming a spot in the top 10. Meanwhile, Mario & Luigi: Brothership has continued its descent down the charts to land at position 17.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 40%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox 12% 1 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 3 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 39%, PS5 26%, PS4 22%, Xbox 7% 4 4 Super Mario Party Jamboree 7 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 6 Nintendo Switch Sports 5 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder NEW 8 MySims Cozy Bundle 17 9 Astro Bot 10 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 11 11 Minecraft 20 12 Sonic X Shadow Generations PS5 42%, Switch 41%, Xbox 10%, PS4 7% 28 13 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3% 30 14 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 15 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 70%, Switch 29%, Xbox 1% 9 16 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 12 17 Mario & Luigi: Brothership

- 18 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 47%, PS4 45%, Xbox 9%, Switch 0% - 19 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

15 20 Grand Theft Auto V - 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

- 22 F1 24

23 23 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

19 24 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 60%, PS5 32%, PS4 6%, Xbox 1% - 25 Star Wars Outlaws

36 26 Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets Switch 90%, PS5 4%, PS4 4%, Xbox 3% - 27 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 58%, PS5 37%, Xbox 5%, PC 0% - 28 EA Sports UFC 5

18 29 Wreckfest PS5 95%, Switch 5% - 30 Metaphor: Refantazio

- 31 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem Switch 76%, PS5 17%, PS4 4%, Xbox 3% - 32 Alan Wake II

- 33 Fortnite Transformers Pack PS5 39%, Switch 39%, Xbox 16%, PS4 5% 31 34

Undisputed

- 35

Gran Turismo 7

- 36

Stray Switch 48%, PS5 39%, PS4 7%, Xbox 6% 16 37

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champion PS5 44%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox 6% - 38

The Grinch: Christmas Adventure Switch 87%, PS5 13% - 39

Batman: Arham Knight

25 40

Mortal Kombat X



[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

