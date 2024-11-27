When we check out the latest UK Charts data each week, we generally have a pretty good idea of where some of the newest titles will end up placing. Granted, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake was a little lower than our estimates when it debuted in 14th place last week, but when we scrolled through this week's list and found it had disappeared entirely, well, we frankly couldn't believe it.
Alas, it's true. The exceptional RPG remake from Square Enix has crashed out of the top 40 altogether, marking a stark difference between audiences' tastes in the UK when compared to Japan. We knew it would never do gangbusters, of course – Dragon Quest never really does well in the UK – but goodness, this is absurd. At least its performance over in Japan will likely be enough to keep Squeenix satisfied for now.
Sigh... Anyway, nothing we can do about it. Elsewhere, Nintendo is performing well this week, with the likes of Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Nintendo Switch Sports all claiming a spot in the top 10. Meanwhile, Mario & Luigi: Brothership has continued its descent down the charts to land at position 17.
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|
EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 40%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox 12%
|
1
|2
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
3
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 39%, PS5 26%, PS4 22%, Xbox 7%
|
4
|4
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
7
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
8
|
6
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
5
|
7
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
NEW
|8
|
MySims Cozy Bundle
|
17
|9
|
Astro Bot
|
10
|10
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
11
|11
|Minecraft
|
20
|12
|
Sonic X Shadow Generations
|PS5 42%, Switch 41%, Xbox 10%, PS4 7%
|
28
|13
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 97%, PS5 3%
|
30
|14
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|15
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 70%, Switch 29%, Xbox 1%
|
9
|16
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
12
|17
|
Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|
-
|18
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
PS5 47%, PS4 45%, Xbox 9%, Switch 0%
|
-
|19
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
15
|20
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|21
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
-
|22
|
F1 24
|
23
|23
|
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
19
|24
|
Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 60%, PS5 32%, PS4 6%, Xbox 1%
|
-
|25
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|
36
|26
|Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets
|Switch 90%, PS5 4%, PS4 4%, Xbox 3%
|
-
|27
|
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
|Switch 58%, PS5 37%, Xbox 5%, PC 0%
|
-
|28
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
18
|29
|Wreckfest
|PS5 95%, Switch 5%
|
-
|30
|
Metaphor: Refantazio
|
-
|31
|Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem
|Switch 76%, PS5 17%, PS4 4%, Xbox 3%
|
-
|32
|Alan Wake II
|
-
|33
|
Fortnite Transformers Pack
|
PS5 39%, Switch 39%, Xbox 16%, PS4 5%
|
31
|34
|Undisputed
|
-
|35
|Gran Turismo 7
|
-
|36
|
Stray
|Switch 48%, PS5 39%, PS4 7%, Xbox 6%
|
16
|37
|
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champion
|PS5 44%, Switch 36%, PS4 13%, Xbox 6%
|
-
|38
|
The Grinch: Christmas Adventure
|Switch 87%, PS5 13%
|
-
|39
|
Batman: Arham Knight
|
25
|40
|Mortal Kombat X
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Wow. Great game. Deserves a top spot for sure.
Already fell below The Grinch: Christmas Adventure?
Isn’t there physical stock shortages with Dragon Quest 3, which would explain the sudden drop?
What...? It seems British don't like Dragon Quest much... A pity, it's a great game indeed.
Other recent releases like Zelda and Mario & Luigi deserve to be higher too.
I mean, even now and with all of Square-Enix's effort to make Dragon Quest a global brand in the last few years. It's still not quite a popular enough a brand in the west compared to other jrpg series'. My take is that the UK market still sees the series as a niche.
@BigBluePanda Came here to say I really struggled buying it last week on either Switch or PS5 so this doesn’t surprise me
That’s unfortunate, but I’m sure Japan is more than making up for the sales across the world.
For sure European people doesn't have any taste, Nintendo Switch undeperformed compared to PS4, for example. We could have twice the number of sales, at least, if it performed the same rate than the rest of the world. I'm talking about hardware sales.
Excuse my English, and the not subtile thought.
I already have 1, 2 & 3 together on one cart, I ain't gonna be dropping £45 on a tarted-up version of just one of them. Not immediately, anyway.
Glad to see mario luigi brothership still on the list. Such an amazing game.
Glad to see HOGWARTS LEGACY still doing good, despite the "boycott". 🤣
It's still a 36 year old game.
Again, unfortunate but not that surprising considering it's an RPG and these are the UK charts along with the apparent shortage of physical copies according to comments here and before.
Anyway, happy to see Hogwarts Legacy still in 3rd and selling the best on Switch, Jamboree still in 4th, MySims debuting in 8th, Astro Bot in 9th and back in the top 10, the usual 8 Deluxe, Switch Sports, Wonder and New Horizons in 5th, 6th, 7th and 10th respectively, Generations in 12th and selling almost as much on Switch as on PS5 and last but not least Echoes of Wisdom and Brothership in 16th and 17th!
Half of the top 10 are First party games. Then FC25 and Hogwarts Switch versions selling a lot too. Is that like 3/4 of top 10 sales on Switch? Absolutely insane. BEAST
That’s disheartening.
I had it preordered (in America) but quickly realized I was going to drop it once Fantasian comes out so I cancelled for now. Will be 100% getting it at a later date. I don’t want to be part of the problem! It looks like the best HD-2D game so far and I don’t want to miss out.
I think it would have done better at something like a $40 price point.
Nobody really talks about Hogwarts Legacy but it does massive numbers on Switch despite the performance issues. It's one example of why porting AAA third party games to the console still sees benefits.
@WheresWaveRace Gotta count MySims, too. Since it only released on Switch. So pretty much most of the top ten is Switch-related.
@Arkay I started playing it this week on PS5 since it was on sale, I really don't see what most people see with the game. Sure, it's not awful, but performance is not all there even after a year, the side quests are boring, the voices sound like robots at times. Hopefully it gets better by the end.
Mildly tragic. But at least it charted at launch. How many great games release and don't even chart? More than a few I'd wager.
@Erigen Multiple factors in addition to what you mentioned. I think the biggest hold-off on DQ 3 HD2D is that it's a $60 NES game with a glow-up. The price is not justifiable, and DQ games do tend to go on sale, so I'd imagine people are just passing on it and waiting for a better deal.
Wow, Astro Bot and Spider-Man 2 got a really big jump. Maybe it's people buying the PS5 in the black friday deals and getting some games? Also glad to see Sonic x Shadow Generations close to the top 10 again, amazing game.
Payback for skipping the UK in the 80s!
Probably because you can play two perfectly fine versions of the game for free on any number of platforms including the dirt cheap handheld emulators most people have now. The remake is certainly pretty but it's still an old famicom game being sold at full price which is as hard of a sell as a full priced shmup these days.
@Arkay I noticed that too and lol'd. All that torpedoing, spoiling, and review avoiding sure did nothing.
I wish Dragon Quest was more popular, I love the series so much and always try to recommend it to new players. If you’re a fan of Zelda and turn based Pokemon, you gotta try this series! 🗡️🛡️
Well, it seems like I am not the target audience of Square Enix anymore, so I did not buy it. I hope it is a sign, that the boycotts are working.
I am definitely not surprised about Mario & Luigi. It is not bad, but it gets boring so fast.
Astro Bot deserves a few more sales. I finished the update content recently.
@Jhena Boycotts are working based on one week of the UK charts? And the game was selling really well in the Japanese market, so, I don't know about a "boycott" working. Not to mention this is only the physical market and some people are saying the game is sold out.
Wooooo! Wreckfest and Epic Mickey charted! Wooooo!
@MeanBeanEgg It's mostly cause some sites refuse to talk about it because they want to boycott the author. But the game still sells and I find that to be quite hilarious.
@Arkay The game would always sell well, it's Harry Potter. Plus, the game has an 8 on Metacritic so it's not like critics hated it.
