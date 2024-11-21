Famitsu has shared the latest sales data for physical software in Japan, and for Square Enix's Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, it's a monumental success.

The game has sold an incredible 641,195 copies on the Switch and a further 180,575 on the PS5, totalling 821,770 during its opening week. This likely makes it the fastest selling game in Japan for 2024 so far, eclipsing the likes of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Indeed, it's been highlighted on social media that the game is actually sold out across multiple outlets in Tokyo, so Square Enix will need to get a move on and get some more copies shipped, pronto.

Dragon Quest III on Switch was sold out at multiple stores I visited today in Tokyo. I guess some things never change. — Tokyo Game Life (@tokyogamelife.bsky.social) 2024-11-16T09:05:28.753Z

Otherwise, the top 10 is completely dominated by Switch games, with Mario & Luigi: Brothership maintaining reasonably strong sales, though obviously not a patch on its fellow RPG Dragon Quest.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (11th - 17th Nov) Total Unit Sales 1 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Switch 641,195 NEW 2

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake PS5 180,575 NEW 3 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 32,762 442,593 4 Mario & Luigi: Brothership Switch 15,168 78,609 5 Beyblade X: XONE Switch 9,507 NEW 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 5,784 7,954,332 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 5,647 6,055,931 8 Minecraft Switch 4,771 3,676,339 9 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven PS5 4,551 96,293 10 Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 4,445 1,051,401

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Hardware is kind of back to normal this week after the PS5 Pro debuted at number one last week. It's now in third place, with the Switch OLED and Switch Lite back in their rightful positions. Overall, the Switch has sold 62,158 units across its three SKUs, while the PlayStation has managed a total of 23,672.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (4th - 10th Nov) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 38,491 8,212,932 2 Switch Lite 18,416 6,217,801 3 PlayStation 5 Pro 13,878 91,964 4 PlayStation 5 8,462 5,271,021 5 Switch 5,251 19,943,681 6 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,332 868,569 7 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 1,308 7,949 8 Xbox Series S 1,019 324,097 9 Xbox Series X 743 309,193 10 PlayStation 4 35 7,928,793

< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.