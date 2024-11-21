Famitsu has shared the latest sales data for physical software in Japan, and for Square Enix's Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, it's a monumental success.
The game has sold an incredible 641,195 copies on the Switch and a further 180,575 on the PS5, totalling 821,770 during its opening week. This likely makes it the fastest selling game in Japan for 2024 so far, eclipsing the likes of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree.
Indeed, it's been highlighted on social media that the game is actually sold out across multiple outlets in Tokyo, so Square Enix will need to get a move on and get some more copies shipped, pronto.
Otherwise, the top 10 is completely dominated by Switch games, with Mario & Luigi: Brothership maintaining reasonably strong sales, though obviously not a patch on its fellow RPG Dragon Quest.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Hardware is kind of back to normal this week after the PS5 Pro debuted at number one last week. It's now in third place, with the Switch OLED and Switch Lite back in their rightful positions. Overall, the Switch has sold 62,158 units across its three SKUs, while the PlayStation has managed a total of 23,672.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (4th - 10th Nov)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|38,491
|8,212,932
|2
|Switch Lite
|
18,416
|6,217,801
|3
|PlayStation 5 Pro
|13,878
|91,964
|4
|
PlayStation 5
|
8,462
|5,271,021
|5
|Switch
|5,251
|19,943,681
|
6
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|1,332
|868,569
|
7
|Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|1,308
|7,949
|
8
|Xbox Series S
|1,019
|324,097
|
9
|Xbox Series X
|
743
|309,193
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|
35
|7,928,793
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Figured this would get off to a riproaring start! Wow!
the switch physical version even outsold super mario wonder by a few thousand.. insane.. even for a remake of game that has been released many times in japan over the years dragon quest still is king in japan.. no doubt square-enix is holding back dragon quest 12 for the switch 2 version that will surpass a million easily when it comes out...
@WiltonRoots i never expected these numbers they are double what i thought... good for square enix they needed a banger after disappointing sales for many of there games..
And these are only physical sales. I wonder how much the digital sales are.
My takes this week:
-No PS4 version for Dragon Quest III? I actually didn't know that. Impressive numbers, nonetheless.
-Luigi's Mansion 3 at #10 is the underdog of the week.
-FINALLY! 3000 SALES FOR XBOX IN JAPAN.
Wow those Dragon Quest III 2D HD numbers are wild, odd that this time the PS5 version of Romancing SaGa 2 are selling this week over the Switch version. My guess is that those who want one on Switch already got one and now they are all jumping on the DQIII 2D HD bandwagon this week. On the hardware side, it looks like the PS5 family of consoles are now put back on the same position they were before the PS5 Pro launch. Last week was a good start for the highly expensive minor update PS5 newest hardware member but with that awful price tag it doesn't surprise anyone that the thing would fall back and join the other losers in the chart.
@HammerGalladeBro It make sense why this new one won't be on PS4 cause the phone version of DQ1, 2, & 3 were already on PS4 so to release this one on the PS5 side would help distinguish the two versions to prevent confusion.
Selling almost one third of the original's first week sales is not bad for a remake I guess.
@Serpenterror The phone versions are also already on Switch so....
@Jhena That's without digital.
That's the Switch version of RS2, not the PS5.
As I mentioned over on Push Square, you’ve got the Xbox Series S and Series X Digital Edition in 7th and 8th respectively. Presumably the wrong way around?
7. Xbox Series S – 1,019 (324,097)
8. Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,308 (7,949)
I mean, the Series S sold 289 units less that the Series X Digital.
Well, PS5 PRO and PS5 machines were making more than 22K units shipped.
Not bad. 😊
Keep stay on Top 3.
@michellelynn0976
Thanks, I know but I can only go by the numbers we were given.
I would not be surprised if they reached 1 million and more.
I only expected this to happen. Dragon Quest 3 was the game that made the series into the instant best seller, so I guess it's totally living up to expectations. Curious to see how the US sales are doing on that front because I would have to assume that by this point it totally surpassed 1 million copies
The two Sony fanboys here about to go quiet after they were loud last week…As the film Warriors say “Sony fanboys, come out to play.”
-Significant difference of Nintendo vs Sony for DQ. The funny part is the Switch version could have sold more because this was still understocked for Switch. I can’t take anyone here seriously entertaining that SE “skip out” on Nintendo for DQ12. Yeah skip out the most JAPAN RPG ever on the most JAPAN SYSTEM ever sounds smart just because spec people “don’t want to be held back” acting as if DQ should be like FF. At this point I’m convinced it’s gonna be for the next Nintendo system anyway so the “specs” complaint might not even matter.
-PS5 Pro as expected is already starting to level out. Couldn’t even hold #1 for two weeks in a row. Some people heavily overestimated their legs. Wouldn’t surprise me if by week 3 there is a further sharp drop due to most of the PS5 Pro “target audience” being exhausted.
-Combined Switch is 60k~ while combined Sony is 20k~. Hey at least Sony got out of 10k territory, but we will see if that holds true for next week which gives more accurate indicators on legs if PS5 Pro can hold well. I doubt though.
