September has officially arrived and it's going to be an action-packed month on the Switch front.

Starting off early on the 6th, we've got games like Ace Attorney Investigations Collection to look forward. Then there's the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection in the following week. Another highlight includes The Plucky Squire on the 17th and to go out with a bang we've got the new adventure The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, out 26th September alongside the new Zelda-themed Switch Lite.

Here's the full rundown for September 2024:

Bakeru - 2nd September 2024

Shogun Showdown - 5th September 2024

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 6th September 2024

NBA 2K25 - 6th September 2024

Elsie - 10th September 2024

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - 11th September 2024

Wild Bastards - 12th September 2024

Selfloss - 12th September 2024

Caravan SandWitch - 12th September 2024

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines - 12th September 2024

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection - 12th September 2024

The Plucky Squire - 17th September 2024

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - 24th September 2024

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 26th September 2024

Reynatis - 27th September 2024

EA Sports FC 25 - 27th September 2024

Will you be getting any of these games in the month of September? Let us know in the comments.