September has officially arrived and it's going to be an action-packed month on the Switch front.
Starting off early on the 6th, we've got games like Ace Attorney Investigations Collection to look forward. Then there's the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection in the following week. Another highlight includes The Plucky Squire on the 17th and to go out with a bang we've got the new adventure The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, out 26th September alongside the new Zelda-themed Switch Lite.
Here's the full rundown for September 2024: