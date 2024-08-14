Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Playtonic Friends has finally given us a release date for the gorgeous-looking retro-inspired roguelike Elsie, which will land on the Switch eShop on 10th September 2024.

Announced back in June 2022, Elsie combines lovely pixel art and neon colours to create a "hyperkinetic" action platformer inspired by the classics. You'll be running, gunning, and jumping your way through procedurally generated levels.

Lead character Elise is an android created by Dr. Grey, who is tasked with saving the planet from the attackers who forced the doctor to run away from her home of Neotoño. The new release date trailer, above, comes with some stunning animation from David Liu, and a theme sung by Elsie's voice actor, Elsie Lovelock.

Here's a rundown of some of the game's features:

- Adrenaline pumping platforming with a unique parry system

- Procedurally generated runs through neon-drenched pixel stages

- Endless synergies with dozens of weapons, skills and augments

- Tons of replayability with hours of content and daily challenges

Are you gunning to play Elsie next month? Let us know in the comments.