Goblinz Studio has revealed that the sword-swinging turn-based roguelike Shogun Showdown will arrive on Switch on 5th September.

We have to say, this one looks cool. Developed by Roboatino, Shogun Showdown isn't your usual hack-and-slash affair. Instead, you'll have to tactically take on your foes, utilising the turn-based combat system to move, charge and attack your way through hoards of enemies.

There are roguelike and deck-building elements too (because of course there are) where you can nab upgrades and new character skins to make each run different from the last in the hopes of getting closer to the titular showdown.

All of that is wrapped up in a simple pixel art visual style which really seems to make the environments pop — and make the sprites look particularly cute.

You can find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

- Turn-based combat where every action counts. Carefully position yourself, build up and unleash your attacks at the right time!

- Upgrade your attack tiles and combo them!

- Gain new skills and build the best deck you can before facing the Shogun.

- Rogue-like: death is not the end, but the beginning of your journey towards mastery. As you play, you will unlock new characters, attacks, skills and more!

- Enjoy a Japanese-inspired setting with pixel art graphics.

Those who like the look of this one can now try out a free demo on the Switch eShop. The full game will be slashing our way next month for £12.49.

What do you make of Shogun Showdown? Will you be trying it out? Let us know in the comments.