EA Sports has revealed the first trailer for FC 25 and, expectedly, there's not a lot of gameplay on display.

In fact, there's none. The reveal trailer is instead all about cinematics, showing some familiar football faces (we think) getting involved in the beautiful game while intense music swells behind. It's all very dramatic, but we know what to expect from 'not-FIFA' by this point, so it's hardly surprising.

That's not to say there's nothing new on display from the reveal trailer. We get our first glimpse at a 5v5 'Rush' mode (in cinematic form, obviously) which will debut in this year's entry.

Much like 'Volta' which has been a mainstay for a few years now, but has been dropped this time, Rush is smaller-scale football, with two five-a-side teams facing off on a much smaller pitch. This mode will be available in Ultimate Team, Clubs, Kick-Off and Manager Career and aims to make things feel a bit more frenetic with snappy decisions and intense 1v1s with the goalkeeper instead of penalties.

Looking at the FC 25 website, we can also get a bit more information on the new 'FC IQ' addition that appears in the reveal trailer with no explanation of what it does. This, we've learnt, is an "overhaul of tactical foundations across the game", giving you better control over your tactics and more realistic movement as a team.

Finally, FC 25 is the first time you'll be able to play Career Mode in the women's leagues, which has felt like a long time coming.

EA Sports FC 25 will kick off on Switch on 27th September. Pre-orders are now open on both the Standard (£54.99 / $59.99) and Ultimate Editions (£69.99 / $79.99), both of which come with a duo of untradable Ultimate Team player items if purchased before 20th August. The Ultimate Edition includes more player items, up to seven days of early access, 4,600 FC Points and more.