Update [Tue 6th Aug, 2024 01:35 BST]:

It seems Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will now be returning sooner rather than later, with Dragami Games announcing the game will now arriving in North America, Europe and other regions on 12th September 2024 (instead of the 26th September 2024) for $44.99 USD.



And the retail price has been confirmed $44.99.… Update！Release date of LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP（Digital）is September 12 in North America,Central and South America, and Europe.And the retail price has been confirmed $44.99.… pic.twitter.com/NoNaYXVGpg August 6, 2024

Original article [Fri 14th Jun, 2024 02:15 BST]:

We first heard Lollipop Chainsaw would be getting a remake back in 2022, and now the first official trailer for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has dropped, confirming it will arrive for Switch and multiple other platforms on 25th September 2024.

This updated version of the Grasshopper Manufacture title, by developer Dragami Games, is described as the "definitive version" of the game, leaving the story "unchanged" and instead focusing on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content. The scene is set in the first trailer, which features the "legendary zombie hunter" Juliet.

As noted in the trailer, the game comes with two modes - the 'Original mode' based on the original release and RePOP mode, which includes less violence and uses pop-art damage effects.

According to some PR (via Gematsu), fans can expect "full HD", improved load times, "sped up" chainsaw action (along with the introduction of a "Chained Hits Hunting" system), adjusted input timings, improved "Chainsaw Blaster" action, and combo actions being accessible at the start of the game.

And as for additional gameplay content, there's a new pop art-inspired art style for damage effects, four new chainsaws, 30 costumes, four new hair colours, an expansion for Juliet's room, and a time attack mode with ranking features. A "worldwide" physical release of the game has been confirmed, with more details to be revealed at a later date. For now, here's a teaser of the box art courtesy Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuda:

The original Lollipop Chainsaw game made its debut on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012 and was collaborative effort between video game icon Goichi 'Suda51' Suda and the filmmaker James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy). While it never quite took off like certain other Grasshopper games it has developed a bit of a cult following over the years.