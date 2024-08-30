Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Nintendo has dropped a brand new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and we finally know a little bit more about those rifts that cover Hyrule.

The Still World is a brand new location that probably reminds you of the Dark World by its name alone, but it's a little bit more than that. In these rifts, Hyrule is literally torn apart, with people and objects floating in mid-air, frozen in time forever.

Depending on where Zelda enters a rift, each section of the Still World will have a unique feature. Also, Zelda will need to dive into dungeons and use her Echoes to navigate and fight enemies.

There's one more thing — just in case Zelda's many Echoes aren't enough, she'll eventually pick up a sword which turns her into what looks like a copy of Link. The Sword doesn't last forever, and Zelda will need to replenish its energy by picking up orbs in the Still World.

In terms of character, Dampe is back! And he makes automatons for Zelda, which she can use to help her fight. They'll be destroyed if they take too much damage, so use them wisely.

It seems like Nintendo is packing a lot into Echoes of Wisdom, and we're so excited to dive in next month. Amazingly, we already have less than a month to go before we can adventure with Zelda, and we'll be there day one.

Are you excited to explore the Still World? let us know in the comments.