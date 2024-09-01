PAX West 2024 is taking place this weekend in the US, and as part of the fun, Nintendo is showcasing upcoming games and hardware. This includes the Zelda-themed 'Hyrule Edition' Switch Lite, which will launch alongside the new Zelda game Echoes of Wisdom on 26th September.

The first photos of this new themed Lite are now emerging on social media, so here's a quick look at this device in the flesh.

When this new special edition handheld console arrives, Zelda fans can expect it to include all sorts of details such as the Hylian crest. It will also come with a 12-month subscription for the Switch Online service. You can learn more about it in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.

In some related news, Nintendo has reminded Zelda fans of select amiibo restocks in the US (including Link and Zelda).