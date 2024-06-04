Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Update [Tue 4th Jun, 2024 18:45 BST]:

NIS America has shared the English trailer for the upcoming Reynatis collaboration with NEO: The World Ends With You.

As a recap, the trailer features characters Marin Kinzumi and Moa Fukamachi bumping into Shoka Sakurane of the Shinjuku Reapers, a group of Reapers from NEO.

NIS promises that we'll be able to encounter enemies from NEO: The World Ends With You as well as locations. The action RPG, which launches in September, is actually set in Shinjuku — which is the setting for NEO, too.

For more details, check out our original story below...

Original article [Thu 9th May, 2024 16:00 BST]:

Publisher NIS America Inc. has announced that REYNATIS will launch on the Nintendo Switch on 27th September 2024. Not only that, but the game will also come packing some bonus content from NEO: The World Ends With You.

The crossover content will feature characters, locations, and enemies from the 2021 Square Enix title. For the physical enthusiasts among you, NIS is also releasing a Deluxe and Limited Edition via the official online store.

The Deluxe Edition comes with a digital soundtrack and a mini art book and is priced at £55, while the Limited Edition will contain a collector's box, an art book, an art print, a frame, and a soundtrack. This one will set you back £89.99.

"REYNATIS is an atmospheric urban fantasy set in a realistic recreation of Shibuya, Tokyo, where the ultimate clash between magic and order is about to unfold. Seeking freedom through strength, the wizard Marin heads to Shibuya, where he meets Sari, an officer of the M.E.A., an organization dedicated to keeping wizards under control. "There, Marin also encounters Owl, a support group for stray wizards working towards a world where wizards and non-magic users can safely coexist. Consisting of just three members: Michiro, Moa, and Nika, Owl keeps radicalized vigilantes in check and imposes their own sanctions on troublesome matters that the law-abiding M.E.A. cannot control."

What do you make of this crossover? Pretty neat, huh? Let us know what you think with a comment down below.