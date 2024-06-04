Update [Tue 4th Jun, 2024 18:45 BST]:
NIS America has shared the English trailer for the upcoming Reynatis collaboration with NEO: The World Ends With You.
As a recap, the trailer features characters Marin Kinzumi and Moa Fukamachi bumping into Shoka Sakurane of the Shinjuku Reapers, a group of Reapers from NEO.
NIS promises that we'll be able to encounter enemies from NEO: The World Ends With You as well as locations. The action RPG, which launches in September, is actually set in Shinjuku — which is the setting for NEO, too.
Original article [Thu 9th May, 2024 16:00 BST]:
Publisher NIS America Inc. has announced that REYNATIS will launch on the Nintendo Switch on 27th September 2024. Not only that, but the game will also come packing some bonus content from NEO: The World Ends With You.
The crossover content will feature characters, locations, and enemies from the 2021 Square Enix title. For the physical enthusiasts among you, NIS is also releasing a Deluxe and Limited Edition via the official online store.
The Deluxe Edition comes with a digital soundtrack and a mini art book and is priced at £55, while the Limited Edition will contain a collector's box, an art book, an art print, a frame, and a soundtrack. This one will set you back £89.99.
"REYNATIS is an atmospheric urban fantasy set in a realistic recreation of Shibuya, Tokyo, where the ultimate clash between magic and order is about to unfold. Seeking freedom through strength, the wizard Marin heads to Shibuya, where he meets Sari, an officer of the M.E.A., an organization dedicated to keeping wizards under control.
"There, Marin also encounters Owl, a support group for stray wizards working towards a world where wizards and non-magic users can safely coexist. Consisting of just three members: Michiro, Moa, and Nika, Owl keeps radicalized vigilantes in check and imposes their own sanctions on troublesome matters that the law-abiding M.E.A. cannot control."
I can’t get a good grasp of what Reynatis is going to be like. It’s got legends involved in the making though. This NEO content will surely keep it in my mind as well.
Looking forward to seeing/hearing more of this game as it has definitely piqued my interest and nice to hear it will have some bonus NEO content - also a good reminder for me to play The World Ends with You series when I have the time (already have both games on Switch, just haven't played them yet)!
Hopefully we can get a third The World Ends with You down the line
I love Shoka so I'm down for this!
Love this!! Hopefully the switch version runs well
@Zerra_Adventure There was recent gameplay footage couple months ago and it was on Switch. And it seemed to running at 60fps or at least smoother than I thought it was gonna be.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3Z4UqeOkG8
@Chaos_Knight 😱, that's good news! Yeah, looks like is running rather smooth. Honestly, I don't care if it's 30 o 60 fps as long as is stable... 😌
But i have hopes now, so thank you 🤩
I never thought I'd see Twewy cross over with something outside of Kingdom Hearts (and even that was a surprise), so consider me intrigued as I don't really know anything about this game.
I have hopes that Twewy will be important for KH4, I think there's a lot they could do with that.
No English dub, no thanks.
This game looks pretty gosh darn cool. Urban anime action with a (probably) convoluted plot is right up my alley (looking at you Astral Chain). I’m just worried that it when it finally releases, it will be another forgettable 6/10 critically scored game with the same old issues of repetitive gameplay, forgettable characters and environments, etc. I’m really hoping for a banger though. We’ll see.
@JohnnyMind You really should give some priority to TWEWY, both games are amazing. One more game in your rotation makes no odds.
Seems like a cool game but need a demo. Also hope it runs well on Switch, if not, I'll have to get the PS5 version, which has happened more often lately.
