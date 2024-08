Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

July was packed with all sorts of exciting releases for the Nintendo Switch and August 2024 will be following it up with even more! Fortunately, we've got our American-based video producer Zion Grassl to keep us clued up on all these new releases.

One game already out is World of Goo 2. Yes, after almost 16 years, the sequel has arrived! You can read our review now: