Super Rare Games has shared a new release date trailer for Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, the sequel to the adorable 2022 platformer Grapple Dog. We'll now be heading to space with Pablo and Luna on 12th September 2024, a short delay from the original 15th August release date.

Announced back in May, Cosmic Canines expands on the charm of the first game in the Grapple Dogs series. Pablo is heading to space, and this time he's joined by a new companion — Luna, a gun-touting pup with a bit of attitude. She can shoot enemies from afar and use her gun to grapple onto objects.

the sequel retains the lovely GBA-esque pixel art from the original, and it looks to be just as fun, too. No reason was given for the delay, but we're happy to wait a tiny bit longer — Medallion Games made something delightful back in 2022, so we can't wait to check out the new game.

In case you missed the original announcement, here's a rundown of what to expect from Cosmic Canines:

Featuring challenging platforming full of innovative twists and fresh abilities like fire-dashing and magnetic grabs, Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines allows players to propel themselves through a menagerie of breath-taking pixel-art landscapes with exhilarating speed and control. Every world is brimming with new and unique levels, hidden collectibles and secret areas to uncover, providing surprises across the galaxies. Players can sharpen their claws for two pawsome ways to play! For players who love to swing and sling? Beloved pupper Pablo returns with his trusty hook and acrobatic grappling skills ready to zip to new heights. More of a shoot-first pup? Players can unleash their inner gunslinger with mysterious newcomer Luna’s arsenal of weaponry, adding a thrilling new combat mechanic to the mix.