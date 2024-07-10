In perhaps the least surprising news of the month, 2K has announced that NBA 2K25 is heading for Switch *gasp*. In September *double gasp*. With a confusingly large number of physical and digital editions *blacks out*.

Set to come our way on 6th September, NBA 2K25 will be graced by a trio of athletes depending on which edition you pick up. The Boston Celtics leading man Jason Tatum takes centre stage on the Standard Edition, Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson is on the WNBA Edition and dunk champ Vince Carter gets golden on the Hall of Fame Edition.

To keep things simple, only two editions appear to be available on Switch: the Standard and 'All-Star' Edition. The latter will include all of the usual add-ons including 100,000 VC, a MyTEAM Promo Box, bonus MyCAREER content and more alongside the base game.

As for what will be different about this year's offering, we're still not sure. 2K25 will once again be missing a handful of 'New Gen' features on Switch, but MyCareer and MyTeam will make their expected returns. Our fingers are crossed that it's an improvement on the watered-down 2K24, but we're braced for disappointment...