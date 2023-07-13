Limited Run Games Showcase

Limited Run today aired another major showcase announcing all sorts of new, old and returning games. It was a pretty packed-out show in all honesty, so we've put together this round up highlighting not only the major announcements but also the ones we didn't get to spotlight.

In the coming months Switch owners can look forward to all sorts of physical (and digital) game releases ranging from Jurassic Park and Castlevania Advance collections to a revival of a Shantae Game Boy Advance title. Below is the full round up of every Switch announcement from the latest LRG3 show:

Every Switch Game Announced At The LRG Showcase

Another Crusade

"Discover a 3D wooden puppet-style world while exploring as a platformer and taking battles in turn-based combat as an old-school RPG where timing and strategy are everything! Inspired by quirky RPGs like Super Mario RPG. Limited Run is launching digital and physical pre-orders later this year!"

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Castlevania Advance Collection

Castlevania

Chicory

Clock Tower

Colossal Cave

Double Shake

"Grab, shake, throw, and kick to save your islands from total chaos in this action-packed blast-to-the-past inspired by Tomba, Klonoa, and other PS1-era platformers! Double Shake from @rightstickdev & Limited Run comes out physically and digitally next year! #LRG3"

Dungeons of Aether

El-Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron

Gargoyles Remastered

GEX Trilogy

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection

Karateka

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony

Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection

Midnight Fight Express

Odencat's Paradise Collection

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties Definitive Edition

"You know the story. John's a plumber. Jane's a beauty. John meets Jane, and it's up to you to get them together or tear them apart. But what if it was more? The Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition is chock full of extra features like audio commentaries, video featurettes, interviews and more that puts this infamous 3DO game into context. And it even looks "nicer." Pre-orders for Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Edition launch this September, exclusively at Limited Run Games. For real this time. Funded and developed by Limited Run. We take full responsibility for this one... "

Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3

Rose & Camellia

"The Rose and Camellia Collection is a remake of the 2007 flash game developed by Nigoro. Reiko Tsubakikoji, who aims to become the Matriarch of her household. To achieve this, she engages in slap battles with other female opponents. It's Wuthering Heights meets Punch-Out! Slap your foes into submission!"

Shantae Advance

Tomba!

This Way Madness Lies

"Let us begin our tale, in the quiet city of Verona, Italy. A town for lovers... and giant, mutant flower attacks. As the leader of the Stratford-Upon-Avon High Drama Society, Imogen is no ordinary girl! Sure, she goes to school every day and helps produce plays for the community, but beyond that, she's a magical girl! With her powers, she can teleport to alternate dimensions based on Shakespeare plays, fight back the forces of Nightmare, and still get back in time for dinner! Join Imogen, Paulina, Viola, Rosalind, Miranda, Beatrice, and Kate on an epic adventure throughout the Shakespearean metaverse in this comedy JRPG!"

What games in this round up are you most excited about? Comment below.