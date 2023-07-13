Limited Run today aired another major showcase announcing all sorts of new, old and returning games. It was a pretty packed-out show in all honesty, so we've put together this round up highlighting not only the major announcements but also the ones we didn't get to spotlight.

In the coming months Switch owners can look forward to all sorts of physical (and digital) game releases ranging from Jurassic Park and Castlevania Advance collections to a revival of a Shantae Game Boy Advance title. Below is the full round up of every Switch announcement from the latest LRG3 show:

Every Switch Game Announced At The LRG Showcase

Another Crusade

"Discover a 3D wooden puppet-style world while exploring as a platformer and taking battles in turn-based combat as an old-school RPG where timing and strategy are everything! Inspired by quirky RPGs like Super Mario RPG. Limited Run is launching digital and physical pre-orders later this year!"

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore