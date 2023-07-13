Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The infamous CD-i titles Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon will apparently be getting a "spiritual successor" known as Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore.

This entirely new game developed by Seedy Eye Software is described as an "interactive animated adventure". Some of the talent involved in this project has also been revealed, including Jeffrey Rath - who voiced Link in the cutscenes of the CD-i games, as well as Bonniejean Wilbur, who was the voice of Zelda.

"The Kingdom of Faramore is beautifully realized by Rob Dunlavey, the artist behind the world map paintings from the games that inspired Arzette. Plus! voiceover talent from the games that inspired Arzette return to lend their charm to this adventure, including Jeffrey Rath and Bonniejean Wilbur!"

Limited Run is publishing and funding the project, with the game set to release on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch at some point this year.

Coming 2023.

