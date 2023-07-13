The infamous CD-i titles Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon will apparently be getting a "spiritual successor" known as Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore.
This entirely new game developed by Seedy Eye Software is described as an "interactive animated adventure". Some of the talent involved in this project has also been revealed, including Jeffrey Rath - who voiced Link in the cutscenes of the CD-i games, as well as Bonniejean Wilbur, who was the voice of Zelda.
"The Kingdom of Faramore is beautifully realized by Rob Dunlavey, the artist behind the world map paintings from the games that inspired Arzette. Plus! voiceover talent from the games that inspired Arzette return to lend their charm to this adventure, including Jeffrey Rath and Bonniejean Wilbur!"
Limited Run is publishing and funding the project, with the game set to release on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch at some point this year.
Excited for this one? Leave your thoughts below.
Comments 13
Does the voice over guy sound like link or am I just imagining things?
Looks authentic. By which I mean terrible animation. Still, I’d play it.
I disagree. This is too high quality.
The developers should've cared less and put little effort in the game. Such a shame that this is the state of gaming these days. 😮💨
@Greatluigi Seems to be, the CDi voice actor for Link and actress for Zelda were both shown off in the trailer
This makes too much sense. In retrospect, it's shocking that it's taken so long to get something like this. Haven't watched the trailer yet, but this has the potential to be a viral sensation like that trombone game inspired by Wii Fit. Even the phenomenon that is Undertale was derived from EarthBound. One Nintendo flop is some random indie dev's rise to fame.
Edit: Would be amiss if I didn't also mention my good buddy @mystman12 and his game Baldi's Basics that was derived from games like Sonic's Schoolhouse. Another one that blew up the internet.
There's such a strong market for meme-y parody games. All it takes is one famous streamer to catch a whiff of something new and weird, and you've got a hit on your hands. This is PewdiePie/Markiplier/Jacksepticeye/Game Grumps bait if ever I've seen it.
@Greatluigi Jeffrey Rath (OG link in CD-i Zelda cutscenes) is back.
I hate that I love this, and I love that I hate this. May have to buy it.
@Liam_Doolan wait they actually got links voice actor back?!?
@PikaPhantom AND ZELDAS TOO?!?
.......Uhhhh, I'm, uh, I'm not even gonna ask.
Nah, it feels too forced. What made the 2 CD-i animated Zelda games work is that they were funny but NOT ON PURPOSE.
Don't forget Tomba! That was another highlight coming to switch
@Greatluigi I think it is them. After all, in the article, it says that the game utilizes the voice talents of both Jeffrey Rath and Bonniejean Wilbur, the voice actors for Link and Zelda, respectively, from the Zelda CD-i games.
This was such a strange showcase. The Zelda affiliation is what made those titles curios. I don't see what the point is of a "spiritual successor" to a game no one has nostalgia for due to obscurity and poor game design.
