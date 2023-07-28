Update [Fri 28th Jul, 2023 15:45 BST]: Pre-orders for the physical versions of Castlevania Advance Collection are now live over on Limited Run Games.
Physical versions are available for all major platforms, while there are also some extra special versions bursting with extra goodies. Standard copies will cost $34.99, while the limited editions, prices vary. Let's have a look at them:
Classic Edition - $69.99
- Physical Copy of Castlevania Advance Collection for Nintendo Switch
- All Alternate Castlevania Advance Collection Cover Sheets
- Classic Silver Box with Metallic Ink
- Single Disc Castlevania Advance Collection Soundtrack Section CD
- 18" x 24" Reversible Poster
Advanced Edition - $89.99
- Physical Copy of Castlevania Advance Collection for Nintendo Switch
- All Alternate Castlevania Advance Collection Cover Sheets
- Oversized GBA Collectors Box
- Single Disc Castlevania Advance Collection Soundtrack Section CD
- Castlevania Advance Collection SteelBook
- 18" x 24" Reversible Poster
Ultimate Edition - $174.99
- Physical Copy of Castlevania Advance Collection for Nintendo Switch
- All Alternate Castlevania Advance Collection Cover Sheets
- Oversized GBA Collectors Box
- Castlevania Advance Collection Shadowbox - lights up and plays music
- Castlevania Advance Collection SteelBook
- Hand-drawn GBA Game Maps by Jeremy Parish
- 18" x 24" Reversible Poster
- Mini Cart Keychains
- Castlevania Advance Collection Lithographs
- 20 Dual set-Up System Cards
- Castlevania Advance Collection Comprehensive 3 Disc Soundtrack
For the full line-up, check out the Limited Run Games website.
Original article [Thu 13th Jul, 2023 00:05 BST]: Today during the Limited Run Games 2023 Showcase, the physical specialists announced a hard copy of the Castlevania Advance Collection. This collection originally made its digital eShop debut on the Switch in September 2021. It contains Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow – with the SNES version of Castlevania: Dracula X, included as a bonus.
Pre-orders for the physical copy will open later this month on 28th July on the official Limited Run Games website and it's priced at $34.99 (or your regional equivalent). There'll also apparently be four different covers to choose from, with more information coming soon.
This collection comes packed with brand-new features such as a gallery, ROM region selection, encyclopedia, and music player. There are also various quality-of-life enhancements, such as the ability quickly save and reload at any point, and also rewind gameplay.
You can learn more about this collection in our Nintendo Life review. We gave it an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars: