Most horror game fans will recognize the cult classic series Clock Tower as a PlayStation exclusive franchise. The first game in the series to ever come to the west was on the original PlayStation, but a few years prior in 1995, the series started off on the Super Famicom in Japan as a point and click horror adventure. This original Clock Tower never made it to the west officially and has been quite the curiosity for many. However, that curiosity will soon be piqued yet again as Limited Run Games just revealed a collaboration with WayForward and Sunsoft to bring this darling thriller to Nintendo Switch.
This enhanced version of the sprite based scissor tormented horror title is being officially translated in English (and more) for the first time, accompanied by a new animated opening by WayForward, motion comic cutscenes at the start and end of the game and a new vocal theme song Mary McGlynn, famous for her work on the Silent Hill series
Clock Tower is currently slated for release sometime in early 2024. A price is yet to be determined, but Limited Run have confirmed that a digital and physical release are both in the works.
Were you aware of this Japan exclusive horror title? Have you been waiting ages to give this game a slice of your time? Let us know your thoughts down below.
This is great but I'm not exactly thrilled with Limited Run Games' name being attached
OH MY GOD! First, we got (Project) Zero IV, now we're getting a Clock Tower! I hope more Japan-only horror games will be released worldwide, and on Nintendo Switch! Twilight/Moonlight Syndrome games next, please!
Edit: that rumor from DuskGolem was true, how we can see now!
I've played this before but never beaten it. It's tough as the layout of the mansion changes each playthrough. Mr scissor man stresses me out.
Never played the PlayStation games but I was interested in this series. Perhaps if this does well the rest of the series will come to Switch too. I’m tempted to pick this one up
YES after playing Haunting Grounds Ive been waiting for this! IM SO EXCITED
Definitely getting that
I'm actually surprise it took this long for this game to finally get localize and release in the west. Both the Super Famicom and PS1 versions had never gotten released worldwide and the first Clock Tower game that did got released was only the second game whereas Clock Tower II over here was just a spinoff. Clock Tower 3 by Capcom doesn't even had anything to do with the original. Hopefully after this they give us Sweet Home, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, and Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti.
@Serpenterror «Both the Super Famicom and PS1 versions had never gotten released worldwide...»
The same can be said about WonderSwan and Windows versions.
I know this is a nuclear-hot take, but I've honestly found WayForward's discography and releases dreadfully samey and boring for probably the last 4-5 years. Happy for those looking forward to this localization! Easy pass for me though - I got my fill of the game from that one Halloween Jontron video years ago.
Edit: I might be miscounting my years I'm referring to; Shantae and the Pirate's Curse and Mighty Switch Force were the last games from WF I was really satisfied with.
Oh lawd "Maddie"...Just why.
Thats pretty cool. These games aren’t very scary, but they’re good dumb fun with some anime shenanigans sprinkled in.
From the main image I was worried this was a remake with new graphics, which don’t always work out, but from the sounds of it, the image is from a new animated intro, not in game graphics. I’ve always wanted to try this game, so looking forward to this release.
SWEET
Best Clock Tower game. Really cool it's getting an official localization.
Yo that's so dope. I've always wanted to give the series a shot but they're all either incredibly expensive, or never have been localized. I want Haunting Ground to get rereleased so badly too.
Kapow, right in the nostalgia.😳 The thankfully patched original was more or less my introduction to the horror video games and while I never got around to complete it, I got a fair few ending including the seemingly decent (if open-ended) one where [spoiler][spoiler][spoiler][spoiler] and then [spoiler]. The game manages to be an expertly eerie ride even on subsequent playthroughs when you're supposed to know most of its tricks; finally getting it in the official capacity westside on Switch is wild in itself, but WayForward's involvement only fans the flames of hype here. And then, after watching the revelation video, I was immediately treated to another one... about the company getting to finish a once shelved GBA Shantae midquel with delicious mechanics!
Switch's 2024 (Risky Revolution may be targeting GBA for now, but there's little doubt about it landing on Switch and other platforms, especially after the GBC original did) is already growing its own treasure trove of wishlist items.🍻
