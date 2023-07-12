Most horror game fans will recognize the cult classic series Clock Tower as a PlayStation exclusive franchise. The first game in the series to ever come to the west was on the original PlayStation, but a few years prior in 1995, the series started off on the Super Famicom in Japan as a point and click horror adventure. This original Clock Tower never made it to the west officially and has been quite the curiosity for many. However, that curiosity will soon be piqued yet again as Limited Run Games just revealed a collaboration with WayForward and Sunsoft to bring this darling thriller to Nintendo Switch.



This enhanced version of the sprite based scissor tormented horror title is being officially translated in English (and more) for the first time, accompanied by a new animated opening by WayForward, motion comic cutscenes at the start and end of the game and a new vocal theme song Mary McGlynn, famous for her work on the Silent Hill series

Clock Tower is currently slated for release sometime in early 2024. A price is yet to be determined, but Limited Run have confirmed that a digital and physical release are both in the works.



Were you aware of this Japan exclusive horror title? Have you been waiting ages to give this game a slice of your time? Let us know your thoughts down below.