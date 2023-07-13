Another classic that will be returning to modern platforms in the near future is the original Tomba! game. Yes, at Limited Run's showcase earlier on, the company aired a special reveal trailer, which you can see above.
This platform adventure, which was generally well-received by critics back in 1997/98, was originally developed for the PlayStation by Whoopee Camp. It stars a "pink-haired, high-jumping jungle boy".
Here's a bit of PR about it, confirming it's a collaborative effort with the game's creator Tokuro Fujiwara, and that there will also be a new soundtrack. More details about the physical and digital releases will be shared in the near future.
"We're working with creator Tokuro Fujiwara to bring the beloved platformer Tomba to modern consoles via the Carbon Engine, with a new soundtrack by the legendary FUJITA HARUMI. Stay tuned for more info about the physical and digital releases"
The Cargon Engine, in case you're wondering, is Limited Run's "multi-platform development tool that helps different emulators interface with modern hardware". You can learn more about it on the company's official website.
Any interest in this one? Did you play it back in the day? Comment below.
Comments 9
Oh cool never played it. Will pick up on switch.
Tomba is like Klonoa meets Wonder Boy III+ and it's one of my favorites. Kind of surprised it's just the first game, but I'm really happy to see it coming back!
Kind of getting all my dream Switch ports lately with Klonoa, Portal, We Love Katamari, and now Tomba! Zero complaints, and fingers crossed for a Mega Man Legends trilogy 🤞
Wait isn't Tomba a Sony second party IP? Why is it coming to the Nintendo Switch? Not that I don't want it or anything just that I always thought Sony owns it and that it will remain a PlayStation exclusive.
***** wow.
been wanting to play this again for years.
@Serpenterror No Sony only published it in North America and Europe and has no ownership of the IP. The game was published in Japan by Whoopie Camp, who owns the IP.
@zidane4028 Wow I never knew that. I guess Sony only had exclusivity for it back then, I was wondering why the IP never go multiplat so I thought maybe Sony owns it. Well that makes four mascots that Sony just lose: Crash, Spyro, Klonoa, and now Tomba. I say this cause back then these four mascots you couldn't find them anywhere but on PlayStation but now they're everywhere.
One of the first PS1 games I ever played, what a great nostalgia trip I'm feeling right now.😌
I rented this game so much back in the day. Looking forward to playing this again.
I don't think I ever beat this one when I played it as a child but I remember having a ton of fun with the movement and how it had multilayered 2d environments... Unless I'm thinking of the second one. Was that the one with the robed pigs in the intro? 😅
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...