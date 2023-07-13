Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Another classic that will be returning to modern platforms in the near future is the original Tomba! game. Yes, at Limited Run's showcase earlier on, the company aired a special reveal trailer, which you can see above.

This platform adventure, which was generally well-received by critics back in 1997/98, was originally developed for the PlayStation by Whoopee Camp. It stars a "pink-haired, high-jumping jungle boy".

Here's a bit of PR about it, confirming it's a collaborative effort with the game's creator Tokuro Fujiwara, and that there will also be a new soundtrack. More details about the physical and digital releases will be shared in the near future.

"We're working with creator Tokuro Fujiwara to bring the beloved platformer Tomba to modern consoles via the Carbon Engine, with a new soundtrack by the legendary FUJITA HARUMI. Stay tuned for more info about the physical and digital releases"

The Cargon Engine, in case you're wondering, is Limited Run's "multi-platform development tool that helps different emulators interface with modern hardware". You can learn more about it on the company's official website.

Any interest in this one? Did you play it back in the day? Comment below.