After being teased a few months ago, Limited Run Games has finally, officially revealed its upcoming collection of classic Jurassic Park Games, all to celebrate the 1993 movie's 30th anniversary.

Highlighted during today's LRG3 presentation, the retro games publisher is working with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to release physical and digital versions of two Jurassic Park titles, Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection. While two games might not sound like a lot, the collection will feature all versions of the two titles, released across the NES, SNES, and Game Boy — Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues.

Physical versions will come in three different varieties — Standard, Classic, and Prehistory Editions. Pre-orders for these will open on 1st September and are available until 15th October on Limited Run Games' website. Each edition will contain the following:

Standard Edition - $29.99

Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Classic Edition - $64.99:

Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Steelbook

Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case

Prehistoric Edition - $174.99:

Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Steelbook

Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case

Replica of Dr. Alan Grant's ID card inspired by the Jurassic Park game

Physical soundtrack CD with original music from the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Mini replicas of original Jurassic Park NES, Game Boy and SNES game cartridges in a custom display frame

Packaging inspired by classic Jurassic Park toys

Limited Run Games isn't stopping there, either. You'll be able to pick up NES, Game Boy, and SNES cartridges of the titles too, which will come with a replica of the game manuals for each game. The standard edition of these will cost between $49.99 - $69.99, depending on which console you want to buy it for.

There are also Collector's editions for the games, which will cost $99.99 per cartridge, but for that extra price, the cartridge itself will be amber-coloured and will light up. You'll also get a double-sided poster, and a numbered foil-stamped slip.