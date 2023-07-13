Update [Thu 13th Jul, 2023 04:55 BST]:

A Switch release of this remaster has now been officially confirmed. Additionally, Limited Run Games will be handling the physical release. It's due this fall, and a proper reveal is coming "later this year".





Gargoyles: Remastered gets a physical release from Limited Run this fall. Stay tuned for more exciting information and a reveal later this year. The spell is broken, and we live AGAIN!Gargoyles: Remastered gets a physical release from Limited Run this fall. Stay tuned for more exciting information and a reveal later this year. pic.twitter.com/3Gr0BwZMY4 July 12, 2023

Original article [Sat 10th Sep, 2022 06:30 BST]:

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase was the news of a Gargoyles remaster.

If you're not familiar with this game, it is a 2D platformer developed by Disney Software and released on the Sega Genesis in 1995. It's based on Disney's 90s animated series at the time, and players take control of Goliath, who sets out to put a stop to the Eye of Odin and the antagonist Demona.

Gargoyles Remastered will follow on from the release of Aladdin, The Lion King and Jungle Book in the Disney Classic Games collection. This remaster is being handled by the team at Empty Clip Studios (Streets of Kamurocho).

Unfortunately, no platforms have been announced just yet, but if we hear any updates regarding a Switch release, we'll let you know. Below is some footage of the game, courtesy of the YouTube channel Media Pool: