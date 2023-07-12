Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Way back in 2021, Square Enix was spotted filing a trademark for the forgotten '90s platforming mascot Gex.

Now, today during the Limited Run Games Showcase for 2023, dreams have come true, with the publisher announcing the return of the anthropomorphic gecko. It's not one, two but three games in a trilogy collection for the Switch and multiple other platforms.





GEX returns through the science of the Carbon Engine in GEX Trilogy. We'll have more details to share in the future 🦎pic.twitter.com/EnQKB9dXAy It's tail time. #GexIsBack GEX returns through the science of the Carbon Engine in GEX Trilogy. We'll have more details to share in the future 🦎 #LRG3 July 12, 2023

This collection will include Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko and is running on Limited Run's Carbon Engine - "a development tool that allows legacy content to be ported to modern platforms". There's no release date or price yet, but when we get an update we'll let you know.

As previously mentioned in our trademark post, the Gex games were originally developed by Crystal Dynamics - the team better known in recent times for the Tomb Raider series and Marvel's Avengers. In the 1990s, Gex games were available back in the day on Nintendo platforms like N64 and Game Boy Color.