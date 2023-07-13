WayForward's Shantae director Matt Bozen has today announced the revival of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution - a previously cancelled Game Boy Advance project.
This game was meant to come out in 2004/05 and covers an "entire missing chapter" of the series. Risky Boots has found a "secret subterranean device" underneath Sequin Land and it allows her to rotate land mass, which she can then plunder.
This story steers the gameplay, allowing the player to shift the world around while solving puzzles and saving the day. Bozen also notes how "there's no way" a physical release would have happened without the assistance of Limited Run Games.
"Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be released as a full game with all of the hair-whipping, belly-dancing action that Shantae fans have come to expect, along with multiple chapters, numerous towns and labyrinths, six creature transformations, fierce bosses, and a soundtrack by acclaimed composer Maddie Lim, plus a 4-player battle mode."
You can get the full rundown in the brief video interview at the top of the page. And if you're wondering about a Switch release, according to Limited Run Games, it appears to be a release exclusive to the Game Boy Advance for now, with pre-orders opening for this in September, and the game launching in early 2024.
Would you be interested in playing this missing chapter in the Shantae series? Any interest in a Nintendo Switch release? Tell us below.
Comments 13
This is exciting!
Wayforward is a fantastic developer, and I love that they're going back to finish what they started, and finally bringing this project full circle.
It'll be very interesting to see what a GBA game with a 2023 design sensibilities can do.
The GBA only release has to just be a gimmick. I can’t imagine they keep this off of a collection in the future.
As soon as they announce a switch release I will be there.
Holy crap, I love when things like this happen with games that never saw the light of day finally release. First Star Fox 2 and now Shantae Advance.
I kind of always assumed it wound up mostly reworked into Risky's Revenge anyway so seems like more of a novelty than anything.
Here’s to hoping we get a switch release!
Although I’m curious if they added in THAT enemy.
Very excited for this one. Pirate's Curse and Risky's Revenge are 2 of my favourite games, and the mechanics shown in the video look pretty unique. I appreciate Limited Run for funding this project that otherwise would have probably remained forever unfinished
GBA is getting excellent games soon: Goodboy Galaxy (coming to Switch simultaneously) and Shantae Advance. Would love to see Retro City Rampage for GBA finally complete in a GBA cart.
@Waluigi451 This is Limited ***** Games we are talking about here though.
Oooooohohohoho... do I get to begin my repeated "Where's My Shantae" questions every week now?
Pretty cool to see the game finally release as it was intended. I still have my GBA so I think I might take the dive since you don't see these type of retro releases too often.
The Shantae games are always fun to play.
This is a great thing and I love to see this sort of stuff happen to old projects, but again, I don't see why Limited Run has to get their grubby mitts involved
Nice hopefully someone could dump the rom online soon so we could have the game preserve but yeah if a Switch version happen I will definitely buy it. One of my good friend had a GBA rom dumper and he's planning to get this game so if he got it I'll definitely get the rom from him instead.
