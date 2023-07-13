Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

WayForward's Shantae director Matt Bozen has today announced the revival of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution - a previously cancelled Game Boy Advance project.

This game was meant to come out in 2004/05 and covers an "entire missing chapter" of the series. Risky Boots has found a "secret subterranean device" underneath Sequin Land and it allows her to rotate land mass, which she can then plunder.

This story steers the gameplay, allowing the player to shift the world around while solving puzzles and saving the day. Bozen also notes how "there's no way" a physical release would have happened without the assistance of Limited Run Games.

"Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be released as a full game with all of the hair-whipping, belly-dancing action that Shantae fans have come to expect, along with multiple chapters, numerous towns and labyrinths, six creature transformations, fierce bosses, and a soundtrack by acclaimed composer Maddie Lim, plus a 4-player battle mode."

You can get the full rundown in the brief video interview at the top of the page. And if you're wondering about a Switch release, according to Limited Run Games, it appears to be a release exclusive to the Game Boy Advance for now, with pre-orders opening for this in September, and the game launching in early 2024.

We don't have any announcements to make about other platforms at this time, sorry! — WayForward (@WayForward) July 13, 2023

